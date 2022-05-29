A mother rescues her two children from a Texas gunman

There are serious allegations against the police in Wolde, Texas. Last Tuesday, Salvador R. * († 18) marched into an elementary school there and indiscriminately shot people. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the killings.

Despite several emergency calls, 90 minutes passed and police entered the building and shot the gunman. A misjudgment – There was talk of a misjudgment that claimed countless lives. Can the authorities intervene quickly and prevent the worst?

The story of a mother who made an attempt in front of the police underscores how reluctant the emergency services were. While officers were standing, he climbed over the school fence to save his two children. It suggestsThe Wall Street Journal.

The father involved was beaten by the police with pepper

When he heard about the murder of his mother, Angeli G., he got in his car and drove to school. She was shocked to find that none of the emergency services surrounding the building had entered the school. “They were standing around in front of the fence,” Mom told the newspaper. “They don’t go in, they don’t run anywhere,” G. said. Continued.

She was not alone in her anger. During the ordeal, more and more angry parents gathered in front of the school and begged police to stop the gunman. Instead of besieging the building, emergency services took action against the parents. According to Ji, an officer attacked his father with pepper spray to calm him down. Another was caught by police and thrown to the ground.

G. She did not give up on herself: she was handcuffed after she politely and then pressured the authorities to do something. It said he would intervene in the ongoing investigation.

She was released from handcuffs thanks to a police officer she knew. And then g. Not a second was lost. Once freed from handcuffs, she ran from the crowd, climbed over the fence, and rushed into the school building to save her children.

The little girl was beaten in a pool of blood to avoid being killed

Even children are confused as to why they did not act quickly. Similarly Mia C. * (11). Salvador R. * She was in the classroom when the wildfire erupted. “Why didn’t they come in and save us?” Mia later asked a CNN reporter.

In order not to fall victim to the gunman, the little girl covered herself with the blood of a classmate who had already been killed, so she died. He then called 911 using the slain teacher’s cell phone. “Please come, please come,” she pleaded. Minutes later, officers finally arrived at the scene of the crime – by this time a dozen people had already been killed by gunmen.

It is not clear how many children could have been saved if the police had acted quickly. However, it is certain that the authorities already need an explanation for their hesitant actions. (dzc)

* Names known to teachers