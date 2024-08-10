August 10, 2024

Columbus Post

Complete News World

A man who repeatedly attacked police officers was sentenced to 20 years in prison

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read
A man who repeatedly attacked police officers was sentenced to 20 years in prison
Donald Trump supporters besiege the US capital.

Image: dpa

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for repeatedly assaulting police officers during riots at the US Capitol building in January 2021.

Don’t have time? Blue news in a nutshell for you

  • Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for multiple attacks on police officers during capital attack
  • California has been accused of attacking police officers with flagpoles and other weapons.
  • Prosecutors have described the man, who already has a criminal record, as one of the most violent of former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for repeatedly assaulting police officers during riots at the US Capitol building in January 2021. California has been accused of attacking police officers with flagpoles and other weapons. Friday’s sentence was one of the highest in connection with the riots.

Prosecutors described him as one of the most violent members of a group of former President Donald Trump’s supporters who stormed the Capitol the day President Joe Biden’s election victory was certified.

After Attack on US Capitol: Militant Founder Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison

The sentence handed down to right-wing militant “Oath Keepers” founder Stewart Rhodes in connection with the January 6, 2021 attack on the Congress building is the highest to date.

26.05.2023

Accused of kicking police officers in the head. He used batons against officers guarding a tunnel, the state prosecutor’s office said. He hit a policeman on the head with a metal crutch and attacked police officers with pepper spray and broken furniture. The man climbed on top of other troublemakers and used them as “human scaffolding” to get to the police. The man injured at least two police officers.

See also  Mexico: Popocatépetl volcano spews ash - schools closed

The man pleaded guilty in January to a charge of assaulting police officers with a dangerous weapon. Before he found the punishment, he apologized to the police.

Long prison term

So far, only former Proud Boys leader Enrique Dario has received a longer prison sentence for the attack on the US Capitol building. He received a 22-year sentence for conspiring to prevent a peaceful transition of power from Trump to Biden.

In total, more than 1,400 people have been charged with crimes related to the riot at the US Capitol building. More than 900 of them were declared guilty.

Final report on Capitol storm: Trump is to blame

A panel investigating the capital storm released its final report just before Christmas. At its last public hearing on Monday, the committee recommended criminal charges against the former president.

23.12.2022

dpa/tcar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Passenger plane crashes in Brazil | Daily newspaper
3 min read

Passenger plane crashes in Brazil | Daily newspaper

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
If guests bring items: Can shower gel be packed from the hotel?
3 min read

If guests bring items: Can shower gel be packed from the hotel?

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
An additional license plate is required in these countries
3 min read

An additional license plate is required in these countries

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

A man who repeatedly attacked police officers was sentenced to 20 years in prison
2 min read

A man who repeatedly attacked police officers was sentenced to 20 years in prison

1 hour ago Terence Abbott
Passenger plane crashes in Brazil | Daily newspaper
3 min read

Passenger plane crashes in Brazil | Daily newspaper

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
If guests bring items: Can shower gel be packed from the hotel?
3 min read

If guests bring items: Can shower gel be packed from the hotel?

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
An additional license plate is required in these countries
3 min read

An additional license plate is required in these countries

1 day ago Terence Abbott