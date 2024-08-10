A man who repeatedly attacked police officers was sentenced to 20 years in prison

Donald Trump supporters besiege the US capital. Image: dpa

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for repeatedly assaulting police officers during riots at the US Capitol building in January 2021.

Don’t have time? Blue news in a nutshell for you Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for multiple attacks on police officers during capital attack

California has been accused of attacking police officers with flagpoles and other weapons.

Prosecutors have described the man, who already has a criminal record, as one of the most violent of former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for repeatedly assaulting police officers during riots at the US Capitol building in January 2021. California has been accused of attacking police officers with flagpoles and other weapons. Friday’s sentence was one of the highest in connection with the riots.

Prosecutors described him as one of the most violent members of a group of former President Donald Trump’s supporters who stormed the Capitol the day President Joe Biden’s election victory was certified.

After Attack on US Capitol: Militant Founder Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison The sentence handed down to right-wing militant “Oath Keepers” founder Stewart Rhodes in connection with the January 6, 2021 attack on the Congress building is the highest to date. 26.05.2023

Accused of kicking police officers in the head. He used batons against officers guarding a tunnel, the state prosecutor’s office said. He hit a policeman on the head with a metal crutch and attacked police officers with pepper spray and broken furniture. The man climbed on top of other troublemakers and used them as “human scaffolding” to get to the police. The man injured at least two police officers.

The man pleaded guilty in January to a charge of assaulting police officers with a dangerous weapon. Before he found the punishment, he apologized to the police.

Long prison term

So far, only former Proud Boys leader Enrique Dario has received a longer prison sentence for the attack on the US Capitol building. He received a 22-year sentence for conspiring to prevent a peaceful transition of power from Trump to Biden.

In total, more than 1,400 people have been charged with crimes related to the riot at the US Capitol building. More than 900 of them were declared guilty.

Final report on Capitol storm: Trump is to blame A panel investigating the capital storm released its final report just before Christmas. At its last public hearing on Monday, the committee recommended criminal charges against the former president. 23.12.2022

dpa/tcar