A child’s diary documents the atrocities

Paintings of burning skyscrapers, ruined apartments and corpses lying on the ground: A boy (8) – whose name is not known – gives a glimpse into his daily life in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. From the beginning of the Russian invasion the Russian invasion turned into hell.

The port city has been in a constant state of bombing for more than two months, destroying 90 percent of the southern port city’s infrastructure.

People are under a medieval siege – food, water, fuel and electricity are running out as people try to stay alive.

The child loses grandparents in battle

This diary was discovered by a photographer from Mariupol who photographed the entries and shared them on social media such as the British newspaperMetroReported as.

The boy’s paintings show soldiers fighting with a tank with guns as a helicopter flies overhead. Those pictures witnessed the atrocities that the eight-year-old boy witnessed with his own eyes.

In one of his last posts on the notebook, the boy describes Mariupol as a “loving city”: “My two dogs and my grandmother Kalya are dead”. He had to say goodbye to his grandfather on March 25 – the siege of Mariupol seems to be taking its toll.

“I have a back injury”

One day he mentions: “I slept well. I woke up. Laughed. Got it.” The next day he writes about injuries. “I have a back injury.”

The boy also tells his sister (15) and his mother (38) that they too appear to have been injured. “My sister’s skin is torn. Head injury to mom. Flesh in my hand and hole in my leg. “

He later reports how the injuries were treated. “Mom first, I’m second, my sister third.” He adds: “I have a girlfriend. Victoria is funny. She lives next door to us. She has good parents.”

Dream of a big birthday party

Despite all the horrible records, the boy does not seem to have completely lost the will to face life.

According to his diary, he dreamed that he could celebrate his birthday “exactly”. At his request, he drew a large cake on a table, and guests gathered to greet him.

More about the Mariupol situation

Much of Mariupol has now been captured by Russian troops, but an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are still at the Azovstel Steel Works. It was thought the public may have been trapped on the vast campus, but they were rescued after eight weeks – in the middle of the week – underground. (chs)