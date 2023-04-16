April 16, 2023

A Chance for Children: Struggles and Threats Against Drag Queen Reading – Chaos in Vienna

Terence Abbott 28 mins ago 2 min read

Chaos in Vienna – Protests and Threats Against Drag Queen Reading

Children’s book reading causes many demonstrations in Vienna-Mariahilfe. Police are taking action.

Children’s book reading attracted many right-wing organizations and their well-known activists and Catholic fundamentalists.

  • Children’s book reading attracted many right-wing organizations and their well-known activists and Catholic fundamentalists.

  • Antifa and other left-wing organizations called for a counter-demo.

  • In Vienna, demos lead to massive traffic jams.

At a Viennese cultural center, a turquoise-pink-purple villa in Vienna-Mariahilfe, a children’s book reading by drag queen Candy Lisius will take place on Sunday. She reads to families from books that deal with inclusion and equality. The FPÖ has already identified “early sexualisation” and how it wants to ban the event Heute.at writes ÖVP local councilor Caroline Hungerlander also criticized the event. SPÖ, NEOS and Greens are “Drag Storytime 4 Kids”.

die Children’s book reading Many right-wing organizations and their well-known activists and Catholic fundamentalists called for action: they have been demonstrating against the event from the site since morning. A few days before the protest, some Telegram chats announced that the building would be set on fire. There was a call from the left to defend children’s book reading against protests from the right. For this reason, a total of seven demos were recorded.

Police have been involved in Link Winesail since the early hours of the morning, along with a number of emergency services. A guarded perimeter with kick gates surrounds the turquoise-pink-purple villa. According to the Vienna police, the street itself has been closed since seven o’clock and the building has been secured to prevent a “meeting of conflicting parties”.

(heute.at/fos)

