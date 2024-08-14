War in the Middle East – Israel’s Police Minister visits Temple Mount – Review from America – News

Some elements on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript enabled.
Cindy Schneeberger
Joe Biden’s Hope for Accord
The US sells more military equipment to Israel
Cyprus is ready to withdraw from the Middle East
US Govt: Ben-Quirin’s Temple Mount Visit ‘Unacceptable’
Israel: 100 terrorists were killed in Rafah in the last few days
Putin reiterates Moscow’s stance on Middle East conflict
Two people were killed in an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon
Netanyahu rejects new terms of deal with Hamas
Hamas said two rockets were fired at Tel Aviv
Israel’s police minister was once again angry when he visited the Temple Mount
Hamas insists on implementing agreements instead of further negotiations
Hamas officials: 39,929 dead, 92,240 wounded
Iran rejects demand not to retaliate
Palestinian President Abbas is in Moscow today
A group of nations has called on Iran to end its threats against Israel
Hamas spokesman: Killed hostage in Gaza Strip
The US has warned of an Iranian attack against Israel this week
Guterres has called for Israel and Hamas to agree on the Gaza issue
The US expects peace talks to continue
DASS: Abbas to meet Putin in Moscow on Tuesday
Scholz appeals to Iran to halt escalation
Vatican urges Iran to show restraint – “deep concern”
Palestinian Authority for Health: At least 39,897 dead
Swiss has extended flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut
Concerns over Iran attack on Israel: Oil prices rise
Germany, France and Great Britain call for negotiations
The most important thing from the weekend
Lucky chain collects
Open the box Box zuklappen
The war in the Middle East has already claimed thousands of lives, mostly civilians. Swiss Solidarity calls for solidarity to help civilians. It supports its Swiss partner organizations on the ground – helping where humanitarian needs are greatest. Now it is Gaza.
Donations to the “Humanitarian Crisis in the Middle East” collection can be made at: www.glueckskette.ch to be done.
August 10, 2024, 7:30 pm
