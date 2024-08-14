August 14, 2024

Columbus Post

Complete News World

War in the Middle East – Israel’s Police Minister visits Temple Mount – Review from America – News

Terence Abbott 38 mins ago 6 min read
Topics in this news ticker

  • Joe Biden’s Hope for Accord
  • The US sells more military equipment to Israel
  • Cyprus is ready to withdraw from the Middle East
  • US Govt: Ben-Quirin’s Temple Mount Visit ‘Unacceptable’
  • Israel: 100 terrorists were killed in Rafah in the last few days
  • Putin reiterates Moscow’s stance on Middle East conflict
  • Two people were killed in an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon
  • Netanyahu rejects new terms of deal with Hamas
  • Hamas said two rockets were fired at Tel Aviv
  • Israel’s police minister was once again angry when he visited the Temple Mount
  • Hamas insists on implementing agreements instead of further negotiations
  • Hamas officials: 39,929 dead, 92,240 wounded
  • Iran rejects demand not to retaliate
  • Palestinian President Abbas is in Moscow today
  • A group of nations has called on Iran to end its threats against Israel
  • Hamas spokesman: Killed hostage in Gaza Strip
  • The US has warned of an Iranian attack against Israel this week
  • Guterres has called for Israel and Hamas to agree on the Gaza issue
  • The US expects peace talks to continue
  • DASS: Abbas to meet Putin in Moscow on Tuesday
  • Scholz appeals to Iran to halt escalation
  • Vatican urges Iran to show restraint – “deep concern”
  • Palestinian Authority for Health: At least 39,897 dead
  • Swiss has extended flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut
  • Concerns over Iran attack on Israel: Oil prices rise
  • Germany, France and Great Britain call for negotiations
  • The most important thing from the weekend

Lucky chain collects


The war in the Middle East has already claimed thousands of lives, mostly civilians. Swiss Solidarity calls for solidarity to help civilians. It supports its Swiss partner organizations on the ground – helping where humanitarian needs are greatest. Now it is Gaza.

Donations to the “Humanitarian Crisis in the Middle East” collection can be made at: www.glueckskette.ch to be done.


