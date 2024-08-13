Voepass: The accident was reported to have caused engine problems

A plane crashed in Brazil last week, killing all 62 people on board. Voepass’ ATR 72 had repeated problems.

An ATR 72-500 belonging to Voepass Airlines crashed in Brazil.

It is said that there was a problem with the machine earlier.

It had to be repaired twice in a short period of time.

A plane crash in Brazil last week killed 62 people, including 34 men, 27 women and a three-year-old child. Apart from the details of the passengers, new information about the crashed plane is also coming out now.

Tailstrike on landing

As the online portal “Aerotelegraph” writes, based on information from the news portal G1, the problems with the plane started on March 11 this year. On this day an ATR 72-500 flew from Recife to Salvador. While in the air, the cockpit crew noticed a problem with the hydraulics. Accordingly, an indicator is said to have indicated a low oil level.

Here is the ATR 72. (Thumbnail) IMAGO/SNA

There is a checklist for such cases, which the crew also worked on – they decided to land at the Aeroporto Internacional de Salvador airport as planned. However, there was an incident: during landing, a so-called tail strike – as G1 writes, the tail of the plane touched the runway during landing. The Senepa Commission of Inquiry concluded that the engine suffered minor “structural damage”.

Multiple repairs within a short period of time

Due to structural damage, repairs were carried out by Voepass technical department. The aircraft remained in Recife for a total of 17 days, after which it was transferred to the Voepass base in Riberião Preto. However, experts only released the flight for the regional airline on July 9.

The plane crashed in a residential area.

However, on the first flight after the repair, the engine again developed problems. The pressure dropped on the flight from Sao Paulo to Guarulhos. Again the aircraft had to return to base and was repaired for four days. The aircraft resumed regular flight operations on 13 July. Since then, southeast Brazil has made six flights a day without noticing anything unusual, according to flight tracking service Radarbox.

Evaluating a black box can take time

The erratic flight took place on August 9, during which the aircraft crashed. According to the head of the Brazilian Authority for the Investigation and Prevention of Air Accidents (CENEBA), the flight data recorder and the engine’s voice recorder are now being evaluated to determine the cause of the crash.

AFP

During flight, technical flight data and conversations can be recorded in the cockpit. According to the Brazilian Air Force, initial findings can be expected within 30 days.