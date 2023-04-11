Virginia, USA: First grader shoots teacher – mother charged

US state of Virginia Accusation against teacher, mother who shot dead first class student An unusual case from America has made waves: a first-grader shot and seriously injured his teacher at an elementary school. Now the boy’s mother has to face the consequences. Published 11. April 2023, 05:45

The boy had hidden the gun somewhere before: police tapes in front of Richneck Elementary School. (January 7, 2023) Getty Images via AFP/Jay Paul According to Police Chief Steve Drew, the shooting was not an accident. Twitter/Anne Sparaco The teacher was seriously injured. Twitter/Jean Valides The incident seemed unusual even for America with its rampant gun violence. Twitter/Carla Hernandez

A six-year-old boy shot a teacher during class in Virginia.

She was seriously injured.

His mother has now been charged.

In case of first class student, who a American elementary school His teacher is shot dead and seriously injured, and the boy’s mother has to bear the consequences. A grand jury in Newport News, Virginia, where the incident took place in early January, indicted the woman on two counts, prosecutor Howard Quinn said Monday. Charged with neglecting her child and endangering her child by negligently storing a loaded firearm.

A six-year-old boy took a handgun to school on January 6 and shot his teacher in the chest. A 25-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries. No one was hurt except her. According to police, the teacher managed to get all the students out of the classroom. After the crime, it was revealed that the gun belonged to the boy’s mother. Police said he legally bought the gun and kept it at home.

“Safety of students is paramount”

“Every criminal case is unique in its facts, and the facts support two counts, but our investigation into the gun incident continues,” District Attorney Quinn said. He has requested that a special jury be set up to determine whether additional charges can be brought against other individuals. “The safety of Newport News students is paramount,” he wrote.

Virginia law prohibits storing a loaded firearm in a location accessible to children under 14 years of age. American media reported that the boy’s mother is a 26-year-old woman. A grand jury is made up of jurors who decide in a private trial whether facts presented by prosecutors should be indicted.

School incidents involving young shooters are also rare in the United States. The events in Newport News underscore the threat of gun violence in schools across America. Two weeks ago, three children and three adults were killed in an elementary school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

(DPA/chk)