Defamation of American author: Trump to pay another $83.3 million in damages

– Trump must pay an additional $83.3 million in restitution For the second time, writer E. Jean Carroll sues Donald Trump for defamation – gets damages for second time This amount surprises almost all observers.

At least in the courtroom, things didn't go his way: Donald Trump, E. Jean is bullied into making another payment to Carol. Photo: Keystone

Former US President Donald Trump has been ordered to pay another $83.3 million (about 72 million Swiss francs) in damages in a second defamation trial in New York. It was decided by the jury on Friday, as the US media unanimously reported.

80-year-old American writer against Trump This is the second civil suit filed by Jean Carroll. This amount is many times more than the ten million dollars Carroll is asking for.

At the conclusion of the first trial in May, a New York jury found that it was proven that Trump assaulted Carroll in 1996 at a luxury New York department store, sexually assaulted her and then defamed her. The jury awarded the author five million dollars in damages.

Before the second trial began, Judge Louis Kaplan ruled that Trump's later comments were defamatory. The jury must now decide only the amount of damages Trump should pay.

He appeared in person several times

Trump appeared in person several times at the second trial and — unlike the first — drew attention with several comments, which is why the judge threatened to recuse him in the meantime.

The 77-year-old is considered the Republican Party's presumptive candidate in November's presidential election. However, he currently has to face the courts in various cases. Trump often uses court dates as a kind of campaign event.

