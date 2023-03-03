USA: Woman grows nose hair after dog attack

America Trinity (20) grows hair on her nose – her father’s dog Trinity Rolls lost the tip of her nose to a dog attack. Scraps of skin from her scalp served as substitutes, which is why she now grows hair on her nose. Published March 3, 2023 at 8:53 pm

Trinity Rolls was attacked by her father’s dog and bitten on several parts of her body.

She sustained multiple injuries and had to undergo multiple surgeries.

Among other things, the skin on her bitten nose was replaced with scalp.

Trinity Rolls, of Pennsylvania, was attacked by her father’s rescue dog and bitten on several parts of her body. A 20-year-old youth was rushed to hospital after the attack. She will be It has been run four times so far And the “New York Post” reports that up to six more operations are on the way.

Activities leave their mark. One in particular is hard to miss: thanks to a skin transplant, Trinity now grows nose hair. Scraps of skin from her forehead and scalp were used as substitutes for her bitten nose.

“He was like a big teddy bear”

Trinity Rolls actually knew the Irish, Pit Bull Bulldog mix very well. “Irish was my father’s rescue dog. He had him for about five years and he was like a big teddy bear. He was so cute and gentle. I even went and babysat him when my dad was out of town,” she said.

So this attack was very unexpected. It was sparked – or so one suspects – by an argument between Trinity and her father. As this created a “heated atmosphere”, the Irish suddenly attacked and bit.

Her father tried to protect her by placing her in a fetal position – but the dog kept biting. “He grabbed my hand and started playing with it — like my hand was a toy — and dragged it across the yard,” Rolls recalled. “Then suddenly, as if at the push of a button, the Irishman walked away and sat down on the porch steps.”

Short attack, severe consequences

The attack lasted only a few minutes, but to Rowles it felt like the longest of his life. “I knew I was hit and bitten, but only to an extent. I felt pain, but I didn’t know the extent of the injuries,” Rolls said.

The attack was short-lived, but the effects were long-lasting: Rowles suffered injuries to his face, ears and hands. In particular, facial injuries and surgeries left a lasting impression—not just physically. “I’m not sleeping well because of my flashbacks and I’m really scared of dogs now. I’m on medication and going to therapy. With my post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD),” explains Rolls.

However, he is glad to have escaped the attack. “The near-death experience changed my perspective on life and I’m so grateful to be here because it could have been so much worse,” he said.