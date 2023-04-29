USA: Dillon (13) hailed as a hero after dramatic incident.

Michigan, USA Dillon (13) is celebrated as a hero after a dramatic incident When the school bus driver suddenly loses consciousness, 13-year-old Dillon rushes to help and stops the bus. The student gets a lot of recognition for his bravery. Published 28. April 2023, 22:29

13-year-old Dillon helped a bus driver who suffered from an ill health while driving. Plot

A school bus driver in Michigan suddenly lost consciousness.

Then 13-year-old Dillon intervened and stopped the bus.

Because of his actions, the student is celebrated as a hero by the city.

After a medical emergency involving a bus driver, a 13-year-old student in the US may have prevented a serious accident with his brave intervention. Seventh-grader Dillon Reeves stopped a bus carrying about 60 students in Warren, Michigan after the driver passed out. The student was hailed as a hero after the action was caught on the bus’s surveillance camera.

The dramatic incident already occurred Wednesday in Warren, north of Detroit. Surveillance camera footage shows The bus driver becomes visibly uncomfortable She waves KP for fresh air. The woman radios that she is dizzy and needs to stop the bus. She loses consciousness as the vehicle continues to move.

“I couldn’t be prouder of him.”

Reeves then rushed over, grabbed the steering wheel, and stopped the bus. He also calls his screaming classmates, Dial the emergency number 911. The 40-year-old bus driver was taken to hospital in stable condition for evaluation, CNN news channel reported, citing the fire department.

“The quick-thinking seventh-grader saw the driver in distress and rushed to the front of the bus to help stop it without incident,” said school district director Robert Livernois. Youth intervention is critical. “I couldn’t be prouder of him.”

Councilor Jonathan Lafferty also hailed “hero Dillon Reeves”. The 13-year-old had “avoided a very tragic accident”.

