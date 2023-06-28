– Biden: “Putin is losing the Iraq war” The 80-year-old US president has spoken publicly about the Kremlin boss. He made a mistake in the process – not for the first time in his tenure.

Just a slip of the tongue or something else? Joe Biden confuses Iraq with Ukraine. Video: Thmedia

US President Joe Biden has confused Iraq and Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Asked by a reporter how recent events had weakened the Kremlin leader, Biden said Wednesday, “It’s hard to say, but he’s clearly losing the war in Iraq. He’s losing the war at home.”

Before heading to Chicago, Biden spoke to reporters on the White House lawn, with questions likely aimed at the Wagner mercenary group’s insurgency against the Russian military leadership. Asked by a reporter if Putin is weaker today than all events, Biden said: “I know he is.”

Not the first slip of the tongue

The US president also made it clear that he believes Putin is isolated globally. “He became a pariah around the world.” This does not only apply to NATO and EU countries.

Biden is the oldest US president of all time and is seeking a second term. The 80-year-old repeatedly made tongue-in-cheek or other blunders — and Republicans confirmed their presentation that he was unfit for office.

The President of the United States and his age

SDA/fal

