US Election Campaign: Kamala Harris Leads Trump

– Kamala Harris has a lead over Donald Trump The momentum among Democrats after the convention seems to be spreading across the country. Harris is receiving donations and his poll numbers are rising.

Kamala Harris is delighted by the standing ovation from Democratic delegates at the party convention in Chicago. He is leading against Donald Trump in key swing states. Photo: Jacqueline Martin (AP Photo)

If Blue, white and red balloons fell on Kamala Harris and her familyThe joy of American Democrats at the United Center in Chicago was palpable. They had organized the party convention so well, logistical glitches were hardly noticed on television, and parts of appearances and speeches were broadcast on social media. Michelle Obama’s “Do Something” Barack Obama’s Gesture on Donald Trump’s Obsession with Quantitative Comparisons, Gus Walls’ emotional outburstSon of the Vice Presidential candidate.

Now, four days later, it’s clear that Democrats aren’t celebrating in the bubble. They were able to carry the momentum of the party conference with them. Since the end of the convention alone, Kamala Harris’ campaign has raised $40 million. Money poured in quickly in the hours following her speech Thursday evening, a historic moment when a black woman and a man of Asian descent assumed the role of presidential candidate for the first time.

Girls and boys are opening their wallets for Kamala Harris

In the month since entering the vice presidential race, he has raised $540 million. He is benefiting from the traffic jams caused by Joe Biden’s candidacy. Donations large and small dry up, The 81-year-old president looked very old and tired. Now that 59-year-old Kamala Harris has taken over, the donations are pouring in again.

Harris, however, is moving beyond his pursuit of Biden. A third of the donations came from first-time political campaign donors. According to a report, the majority of them are women and a fifth are young voters. The Democratic Party has so far outnumbered its opponent. Donald Trump has yet to release figures for August, but he may be far behind with $327 million in donations at the end of July.

In his corner, the dynamic has completely changed since the Republican convention in Milwaukee: There he was celebrated as a decisive winner. Republicans were already dreaming of winning majorities in heavily Democratic states like Virginia, and television spots were planned. Meanwhile, infighting within the Trump team is growing. Members of Congress and supporters are demanding that their presidential candidate maintain discipline and focus the campaign on substance. Instead of personal attacks, he should criticize Harris for economic policy and problems on the southern border. So far, Trump has certainly shown no signs of recovery. On the X platform, which banned him after the attack on the Capitol in 2021, he again unleashed several atrocities on Sunday. He has already taken the country by storm in the 2016 election campaign.

Harris has a clear lead over Trump in the polls

Harris is slowly but steadily showing up in the polls Expand their lead. Harris now leads by 1.5 to 4 percentage points across all major aggregators based on a wide range of polls. However, this could easily create a picture that is too exciting for Harris, since it is not national values ​​that matter, but the results of highly competitive swing states. But the Democratic Party also seems to be making gains there: there is no longer talk of six important states, but seven states, because Harris can also win North Carolina, which a few weeks ago was firmly in the Republican camp. Only in a few swing-states Trump still leads in Arizona and Nevada, depending on the source.

In the coming days, both the Harris/Wallace duo and Trump/Vance will tour contested swing states. Democrats are on track in Georgia, and Harris wants to give a lengthy interview for the first time as a presidential candidate. Meanwhile, Republicans are floundering in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. This is a forecast for the next 70 days until the November 5 election date.

