Poland and Ukraine have reached an agreement on the conflict over the oversupply of cheap Ukrainian grain to the Polish market. “We have successfully concluded negotiations with the Ukrainian side on the transit of goods from Ukraine through Poland,” Poland’s Agriculture Minister Robert Delusz said on Tuesday after a meeting with his counterpart Mykola Zolski and other Ukrainian government officials.

Every shipment of grain destined for transit will be accompanied by a convoy in the future, Telles said. In addition, a monitoring system currently in use, among other things, for the export of waste and fuel destined for transport, is to be introduced for grain transport from Ukraine. In addition, transit shipments of Ukrainian grain through Poland must be protected by GPS stamps. Minister Voldemort Buda announced that the transport of Ukrainian grain would resume at midnight on Friday.

Poland imposed an import ban on grain and other agricultural products on Saturday. The government in Warsaw reacted to protests by farmers who felt pressured by cheap imports. Ukraine’s grain exports, barred by Russia’s war of aggression, go not only through the Black Sea or the Danube, but also overland through Poland. However, forward traffic has stagnated and ports are overburdened. Telus has now announced that four million tons of grain from Ukraine currently stored in Polish warehouses will be delivered to third countries by July.