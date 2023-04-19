Massive police operation in Duisburg: At least four people were seriously injured in an attack at a gym

– At least four people were injured in the attack at the gym Police have moved into a large-scale operation in the city in the Ruhr region. The background of the truth is still not fully known.

Attack at the gym: Police officers are on duty at the scene of the crime. Photo: Christoph Reichwein (Keystone/dpa/April 18, 2023)

At least four people were seriously injured, three of them in a critical condition, in a suspected stabbing attack at a gym in Duisburg. A suspect attacked guests at a gym in Duisburg’s old town with an object on Tuesday afternoon, a spokesman for the Essen police told the AFP news agency. The suspect is on the run.

According to Essen police, the first emergency calls came in at 5:40 p.m. “The seriously injured were taken to hospital and the operation around Schwanenstrasse in Duisburg is still ongoing,” the spokesman said.

“We are still looking for witnesses but are asking people to stay away from the area of ​​activity.” At least one suspect is being sought. Police were initially unable to provide any information about his identity, motive or possible records of the crime through video surveillance of the studio system. On the online service Twitter, the police announced that the four victims were German citizens.

AFP/fal

