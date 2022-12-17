1/7 92nd Motorized Regiment of the Ukrainian Army. No other division met the Russian 200th Motorized Rifle Regiment in combat more often.

to do Invasion of Ukraine Protecting Russia’s Arctic arsenal in the Murmansk region or helping to preserve the power of Syria’s ruler Bashar al-Assad (57), now the 200th Motorized Rifle Regiment has come to an end.

Elite soldiers were among those who stormed the country on February 24 as part of the invasion of Ukraine. However, their mission, which began with an attack on Kharkiv, proved a failure in early May. The regiment retreated and made a desperate attempt to regroup.

By this point, less than 900 soldiers were said to be left of the brigade’s 1,400-plus-strong two battalions – apart from the wounded, missing and deserters. Therefore, the regiment should have less than 900 soldiers.The Washington Post» is reported.

The commander was seriously injured

Mobile rocket launchers and sophisticated tanks used in the invasion of Ukraine were destroyed or fell into enemy hands. His commander, Denis Gurillo, was mortally wounded in battle.

Internal documents show that the commander’s injuries were so bad he could not remember what happened on the battlefield and had to be taken to hospital.

According to the report, Kurylov’s wife confirmed that he has been out of Ukraine for about six months now.

Not so much in the 200th Regiment

From May onwards, the regiment suffered further casualties. At the beginning of the war, it was made up of highly qualified professional soldiers, but now it is a small collection of poorly trained veterans.

“The unit is in disrepair,” the newspaper quoted a soldier now serving in the 200th Regiment, which was formed as part of the area’s demobilization. Equipment disaster. The helmets are from World War II. And men don’t train properly. ‘They don’t even train us. … They say to you, ‘You are now a Sagittarius. You go, here’s a machine gun.

The wounded were left behind

Taras Shevchenko, commanding a Ukrainian artillery and reconnaissance unit, faced a depleted Russian force in early June. He reports on the unprofessional behavior of Russian brigadiers, who sunbathe and walk around without protective vests and helmets.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces took advantage of their opportunity to inflict a critical defeat on the enemy unit. According to Shevchenko, the Russians left wounded behind in a chaotic retreat, many of whom reportedly bled to death in agony.

It will take years to rebuild the regiment

Other Ukrainian commanders tell of battles in which soldiers of the 200th regiment did not want to fight or disobeyed orders.

‘There is nothing in this regiment. It has been completely destroyed,” Pavlo Fedochenko said in the statement. He commands the 92nd Motorized Brigade in the Ukrainian Army. No other Ukrainian unit fought more battles than the former pride of the Russian army.

A European secret service agent completes the decrepit picture of a once-feared elite unit. He says it will take years to rebuild the 200th.

Many factors prevent a successful invasion

Meanwhile, the entire Russian army resembled the 200th regiment: severely depleted, filled with severely demoralized and inexperienced men.

On the one hand, the defeat of the Russian army can be explained by the effectiveness of the Ukrainian army. On the other hand, several factors made invasion completely impossible.

These include widespread corruption in Russian ranks, strategic misjudgments, and the Kremlin’s inability to correctly assess the true capabilities of its own and enemy troops.