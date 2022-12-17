December 17, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

The once feared Russian regiment was destroyed

Terence Abbott 2 hours ago 3 min read

1/7

92nd Motorized Regiment of the Ukrainian Army. No other division met the Russian 200th Motorized Rifle Regiment in combat more often.

Employee_Dez_22_27.JPG

Marion NadlerRedaktor news

to do Invasion of Ukraine Protecting Russia’s Arctic arsenal in the Murmansk region or helping to preserve the power of Syria’s ruler Bashar al-Assad (57), now the 200th Motorized Rifle Regiment has come to an end.

Elite soldiers were among those who stormed the country on February 24 as part of the invasion of Ukraine. However, their mission, which began with an attack on Kharkiv, proved a failure in early May. The regiment retreated and made a desperate attempt to regroup.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Criticism of Elon Musk: Twitter blocks journalists’ accounts – EU threatens sanctions

10 hours ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

South Sudan’s president wets his clothes during a live broadcast

18 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

The EU vice-president took to Instagram to document his lavish lifestyle

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

The once feared Russian regiment was destroyed

2 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Criticism of Elon Musk: Twitter blocks journalists’ accounts – EU threatens sanctions

10 hours ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

South Sudan’s president wets his clothes during a live broadcast

18 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

The EU vice-president took to Instagram to document his lavish lifestyle

1 day ago Terence Abbott