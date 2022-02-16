February 16, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Trotz Truppenabzug in the Russian Federation of Russian regions of Ukraine

Arzu 5 mins ago 2 min read

  • 1/14

    Angeblich of Rokweg in Russland: Putins Panzer in maneuver in Belarus.

  • 2/14

    Am Dienstag Wurden in Belarus ganze Konvois von russischen Panzern geseen.

  • 13/14

    Mauro Mantovani bleibt pessimistisch.

  • 14/14

    Mantovani is a Dozent Fire Strategy Studio in the Military Academy of ETH Zrich.

Are you sure you want to continue? Russland Truppen ziehen sich von der ukrainischen Grenze televise zurck. Auch von annektieren Halbinsel Krim werden Soldaten uber die neo Krim-Brocke in Richtung russisches festland abzigogen.

Doch Mauro Mantovani (58), Dozent Fire Strategy Studio at the Military Academy of ETH Zrich, bleached pessimist. Gigber Blick Sagt Er: «Russland is the most militarized cryptocurrency in the world, the most lively operation in the Ukrainian world.

See also  Denmark reports all-time record of new epidemics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Nato sieht Anzeichen for weiteren russischen Truppen-Aufmarsch

8 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Seit 14 Monaten positiv – Trake bereits 78-mal positiv auf Corona getestet

1 day ago Arzu
3 min read

Trucker-Blockade in Ottawa – Canadian Premier Trudeau Activates Notstandsgesetz – News

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Trotz Truppenabzug in the Russian Federation of Russian regions of Ukraine

5 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Nato sieht Anzeichen for weiteren russischen Truppen-Aufmarsch

8 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Seit 14 Monaten positiv – Trake bereits 78-mal positiv auf Corona getestet

1 day ago Arzu
3 min read

Trucker-Blockade in Ottawa – Canadian Premier Trudeau Activates Notstandsgesetz – News

1 day ago Arzu