Tourist hot spot Hurghada: One killed by shark

Egypt A 23-year-old man was killed by a shark in the tourist hotspot of Hurghada A 23-year-old Russian man was killed after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Hurghada on Thursday. The victim’s girlfriend managed to get out of the water in time. Updated 8. June 2023, 21:55

The man fought with the shark before pulling it down. We avoid showing the video. Twitter A deadly shark attack occurred in the Red Sea off the Egyptian resort of Hurghada. IMAGO/Pool5 The attack took place in the popular seaside resort of Hurghada. Google Maps

Hurghada is popular among tourists from all over the world.

The coastal resort on the Red Sea has pleasant bathing temperatures all year round.

A 23-year-old man from Russia was killed in a deadly shark attack.

A 23-year-old Russian youth moved to Egypt with his father a few months ago.

Russian news channel Basa identified the man as Vladimir Popov. His father witnessed this brutal attack. An existing reader Holidays in Egypt does, says 20 minutes: “The mood on the site is very tense, all the tourists are afraid.” Until now, you weren’t allowed to go into the water, the reader continued.

Another eyewitness says: “Before my eyes, the shark ate the man, and his girlfriend managed to escape.” When the incident happened in the Red Sea, people on the shore were said to have shouted “Swim, swim away, the shark is coming”. The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed to BASA that a Russian citizen had died in a shark attack. The incident reportedly took place at Dream Beach in Harghada.