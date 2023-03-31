Ticker on Ukraine war: Zelensky: “We are preparing for our immediate victory” | Turkey’s parliament has approved Finland’s NATO membership

After attending the Virtual World Summit for Democracy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed the urgent need for democracy to win.

“All of us together – Ukrainians, all Europeans, our American allies, our friends on all continents – Africa, Asia, Latin America, Australia – will do everything to bring this victory closer,” Zelensky said in a video address on Wednesday evening. . “Victory for Ukraine, victory for freedom, victory for the rules-based international order.”

US President Joe Biden had already called for this kind of virtual meeting in December 2021. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

The United States co-hosted a virtual summit with Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Zambia. Zelensky underscored Biden’s important role in unifying the democratic world.

According to the Kremlin, Russia is preparing for a long war with the West over Ukraine. “This is a conflict with hostile countries, with unfriendly countries, this is a mixed war that they have launched against our country. It has been going on for a long time,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday. “Here we need toughness, self-confidence, determination and unity around the president.”

Spain wants to deliver ten old Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine. The delivery of the first six tanks will take place in two weeks, Defense Secretary Margarita Robles said Wednesday.

After Russian attacks by so-called kamikaze drones on Ukrainian cities, the Ukrainian military wants retribution in the same currency. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine, has resigned Counterattack with own drones In his words, the “Ukrainian crowd was shortened to Matthias Rust” – a German Kremlin pilot. Already “there are several thousand drones up to 3000 kilometers,” Danilo said on Twitter.

German private pilot Matthias Rust landed a single-engine Cessna on the Moskva Bridge opposite the Kremlin on May 28, 1987. He had previously taken off from Finland and flown under full Soviet anti-aircraft protection. Rust wanted to demonstrate his commitment to world peace. His flight was followed by a wave of purges at the top of the Soviet military.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian military leadership acknowledged a partial Russian victory in the battle for the city of Pakmut in the east of the country. “In the Pakmut sector, the enemy continued its attacks on the city, with some success,” the General Staff in Kiev said in its daily situation report. However, details of Russian land gains are not given.

That will be important on Thursday

Fresh fighting is expected around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Zelenskiy is speaking via video link before the Austrian parliament on Thursday.