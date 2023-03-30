Hackers Entrap Wives of Russian Bomber Pilots

Massacre at Mariupol This is how hackers ensnared wives of Russian bomber pilots After finding out who ordered the bombing of a theater in Mariupol that killed hundreds of civilians, hackers tricked the pilots’ wives into revealing all the information about the pilots. Updated March 30, 2023 at 5:24 pm

Colonel Sergei Adroshchenko ordered the theater to be bombed. Report Napalm Later he and his unit were honored. Report Napalm Hackers got some information from Adroshchenko’s life. Report Napalm … address and dates of birth etc. Report Napalm They then contact his wife Lilia… Report Napalm …and arranged a “patriotic” photo shoot with other pilot wives. Report Napalm They also received information about the regiment’s home airfield at Primorsko-Akhtarsk near Krasnodar. Report Napalm Lilia sent these photos to her husband. Report Napalm On March 16, 2022, a theater in Mariupol was hit and badly damaged – although the words “Children” could clearly be seen from the air. AFP In Lemberg, for example, commemorations of the massacre were held on March 16, 2023. AFP

Ukrainian hackers have discovered who bombed a theater in Mariupol in March 2022, killing hundreds of civilians.

After hacking the accounts of Colonel Sergey Adroshchenko, the group approached his wife Lilia under a fake identity.

It organized a “patriotic” photo shoot with the wives of other pilots – thus involuntarily revealing data to the hackers who went to the International Court of Justice.

On March 16, 2022, Russian warplanes dropped two 500 kg bombs on the Mariupol theater – despite the fact that around 1,300 Ukrainians had taken refuge in the building and in the theater’s courtyard. big “kids” was Hundreds of civilians were killed in this attack.

Now a group of Ukrainian hackers has discovered the identities of those behind the massacre. Staff of the Cyber ​​Resistance Team and Information Platform Report Napalm The main culprit was identified as Russian fighter pilot Colonel Sergey Adroshchenko (42), commander of Unit 75387 of the 960th Fighter Regiment. It was he who ordered the bombing of the theater.

Hackers monitored Adroshchenko’s correspondence for months to get as much information as possible. Their goal: to identify responsible pilots and bring them to justice International Criminal Court (ICC) Bring on the hack. They gained access to the colonel’s personal account on the official portal of the Russian Ministry of Defense, and thus obtained his personal data and various detailed lists of interested pilots, their qualities and certificates, theoretical and practical calculations.

The fake officer convinced the colonel’s wife

When a Russian colonel refused to cooperate with Ukrainian secret services after being contacted by hackers, activists took a different, creative route: they created a fictional Russian officer and approached Adroshchenko’s wife, Lilia, 40. She contacted other wives of officers from the 960th Squadron and asked them to arrange a “patriotic” photo shoot with her.

Lilia Adroshchenko immediately complied with the request – after all, she had already surprised her husband, in which she was scantily clad. On March 16, 2023, exactly one year after the heavy bombing of Mariupol, Lilia and 11 wives of pilots from the 960th Squadron pose in their husbands’ uniforms at the airfield. Thanks to these photos, hackers were able to identify many suspected war criminals. The data was handed over to the ICC in The Hague.

Activists have now released this information about the pilots, such as names, residences, pay details and military files, to the public. Other information about military operations classified as secret went directly to the Ukrainian military leadership.

Stay up-to-date on your favorite topics and never miss news on current world events with daily updates.

Get the most important information direct to your inbox every day.

(TRX)