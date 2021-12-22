The most important things about the crisis at a glance

Recent developments
For the second time this year, Russia has raised serious concerns about the deployment of troops near the Ukrainian border. What do you know about the situation and what are Moscow’s interests? An overview.
Recent developments
- Russia expects talks in January on its proposals to curb security guarantees. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told state broadcaster RT on Wednesday (December 22) that the first round had been agreed with US negotiators earlier this year. It also plans to hold talks with NATO and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. According to the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Pesco, there is no set deadline for talks. “The important thing is that there will be no negotiation marathon,” Pesco told Interfax.
- The Ukrainian army is digging new trenches on the Russian border. Border security officials announced on Tuesday (December 21) that special attention would be paid to the border with the “occupied state”. So these works are mainly taking place in the eastern province of Sumi. It is bordered by Russian territory where intense troop movements have been detected over the past few weeks. A Ukrainian video shows how the trench is mechanized from the ground:
More Stories
“No wave came towards us, but an omigron wall”
The latest in the Corona crisis – Germany takes drastic measures after Christmas – News
Corona News on Tigers: Soder calls for a quick signal for compulsory vaccination