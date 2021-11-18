Storm in Canada – Government declares state of emergency in western Canada – News

The Canadian government has declared a state of emergency due to flooding in the western part of the country.

The army was sent to the flooded areas.

In British Columbia, heavy rains on Sunday and Monday led to floods and landslides.

Secretary of Defense Bill Blair wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that the government had approved the use of the Air Force in response to flooding in British Columbia.

Soldiers must help evacuate people and protect residents from floods and landslides.

Historic flood

Heavy rains on Sunday and Monday caused flooding and landslides in British Columbia. A woman was killed and three others are still missing, according to police. Thousands of residents were forced to flee their homes, and hundreds of people stranded in their vehicles on the streets were brought to safety with military helicopters.

Many major roads and rail links to Vancouver had to be closed. So the Canadian West Coast metropolis was only accessible from the south.

During a visit to Washington, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the rainy days “historic and devastating floods.” Hundreds of soldiers go to British Columbia, and thousands more may follow.