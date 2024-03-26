Quick to make, cheap and incredibly good: the internet is raving about Spaghetti All Assassina. We'll reveal why – and how to make the dish at home.

Forget everything you know about pasta. Spaghetti all'Assassina is cooked very differently than normal pasta and is currently taking social media by storm. Creators share videos of burnt spaghetti on Tiktok, sometimes garnering more than five million views. This dish is cheap, quick to make, and has all the ingredients to become your favorite pasta recipe.

What is Spaghetti All'Assassina?

Spaghetti all'Assassina means assassin style spaghetti in German. Spaghetti is not boiled, but rather cooked and caramelized in tomato sauce. The unique preparation method gives them an irresistible crunch and a very intense tomato note – almost like a lasagna straight from the oven.

Where does the recipe come from?

Like many traditional recipes, the exact roots of Spaghetti All Assacina are obscure. The dish originated in the 1960s in the port city of Bari in Apulia.

Bari is the capital of Puglia and located in the south of Italy, practically on the heel of the boot. Image/Image Broker

Where did the name killer come from? There is no complete agreement on this. One chef is said to have served guests such spicy spaghetti that he almost wanted to kill them. Another theory is that a chef in Puglia keeps his pasta murderBy accidentally letting it burn – according to the story, he was distracted by a beautiful woman. It can simply mean that the spicy taste of the food is simply amazing or “killer”.

Why is everyone crazy about spaghetti with tomato sauce?

Although it is not new, this recipe has now gone viral on social media platforms and has been viewed millions of times. Even TikTok users are already amazed by Spaghetti All Assasina's ubiquity on the platform: “This recipe went from zero to 100 in the last week, it's everywhere,” comments one user. And one writes: “This is the 17th time I've had this pasta on my For You page.” The recipe is quick to cook, simple ingredients and cheap – these are the possible reasons why many foodies love it.

How to cook the recipe?

You probably already have most of the ingredients for the meal at home. A large pan with a good coating is essential for the recipe.

Spaghetti All Assassina: Ingredients For two dimensions you will need: 1 liter of water

150 grams of tomato paste

0.5 teaspoon of salt

6 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

0.5 tsp red chillies, finely chopped

350 ml pureed tomatoes

300 grams of spaghetti

Salt and pepper

Some olive oil

This is done like this: Bring some water and tomato paste to a boil, add salt and simmer on low heat for ten minutes.

Heat the olive oil in a large pan and fry the garlic and chilli for a few seconds. Deglaze with pureed tomatoes and simmer for two minutes.

Place the green auravar in the pan, press it lightly and cover with the sauce. Saute for a few minutes, do not stir this time. Using tongs, flip the pasta and fry the other side until browned and caramelized.

As you would cook a risotto, gradually add some hot tomato water: once the tomato water has evaporated, fry the pasta briefly before adding more tomato water. Repeat steps until pasta is al dente.

