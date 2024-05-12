Rest under the Thai sun

Bangkok: Expect paradise or the perfect retirement home or low cost of living and 365 days of sunshine.

More people are packing their bags and emigrating from Germany, Austria and Switzerland. For many, Thailand is an absolute dream destination. This special edition, which includes many tips and offers for German speakers looking to relocate to Thailand, explains why the Kingdom is popular among retirees.

The idea of ​​retiring in Thailand is tempting. In Zug, Switzerland, the opportunity to get closer to this dream is now. A free seminar from Swiss Helping Point Bangkok will clear up all your questions about a blissful vacation under the tropical sun.

DER FARANG, Thailand’s largest German-language magazine, has an informative Special Edition on Immigrating to Thailand:

“Thailand, here I come” – Wolfgang Beyer, founder and owner of Easy ABC Language School in Pattaya, has put together a checklist of several important topics you should consider when moving to Thailand.

Buying Property in Thailand: Things You Should Consider – Stefan Matter, Managing Director of Thailand Property Gate, offers a low-down guide to buying a house in Pattaya.

Briefly asked: Beat Amreen – In the interview, the managing director and partner of Swiss Helping Point Bangkok provides information on international marriage, Schengen visa for Thai guests and the “Rest in the Sun” seminar in Zuk, Switzerland.

A city break with Swiss comfort – German-speaking guesthouse Pattaya City is the perfect choice for first-time travelers to Pattaya or regular guests looking for a quiet oasis close to the lively nightlife.

FS Advice: Your German-Speaking Partner – Opening a Thai bank account, obtaining a Thai driver’s license or extending your residence permit – FS Consulting in Pattaya is your German-speaking service partner.

Pepperwood Resorts: Paradise in Pattaya – Anyone who wants only the best while working doesn’t want to make any compromises in their retirement. Pepperwood Resorts’ luxury pool villas offer Swiss construction quality with Thai aesthetics.

Pattaya’s German-speaking meeting place – The Pattaya Meeting Center in Nakhlu has grown into an important contact center for the social and cultural life of the German-speaking community in the tourist metropolis.

Sunshine International: Luxus-Ruhesitz in Thailand – Sunshine International presents an innovative concept of retirement in Thailand. The company offers luxury senior residences with multiple services and medical facilities.

Helped to live in Hua Hin – The Swiss-managed Brosana Nursing Home provides elderly and care-required individuals with up to 24-hour personal care in a comfortable retirement home as a respite or alternative to a nursing home.

Sky Villa Hua Hin: An oasis of calm for adults only – Do you want to spend your vacation in a quiet hotel without children in peace and without disturbance? Adults Adults Hotel Sky Villa Hua Hin is perfect for you.

The one-eyed cat returns without an ear – Hans Fritschi’s garden stories tell of the joys and challenges of gardening in Thailand and offer many insights into everyday life in the kingdom.

Events in Bangkok and Pattaya – An overview of selected events and German-language services of Protestant and Catholic communities.