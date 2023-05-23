Provide from heaven. A meteor hits their garden – now they are rich

An Elmshorner was hit by a meteorite on his roof. A huge rock from outer space has now hit the garden of a family hoping for a fortune. Image: Daniel Bockvold/dpa/Keystone

Several meteors hit the German town of Elmshorn. The largest ended up in a family’s garden. It weighs 3.7 kilograms and is 4.5 billion years old – and worth a lot.

At the end of April, the town of Elmshorn in Schleswig-Holstein had a small but very special shower: instead of raindrops, meteors fell from space.

One of them ended up in the garden of the Sahin family. “My wife was sitting at the dining table with my daughter.” said Mahmud Sahin Broadcaster N.T.R. “The two went out into the garden and saw a real ditch.”

The stone the duo found in the crater was the size of a volleyball – the largest meteorite to hit Schleswig-Holstein.

The meteorite is currently on its way to a museum

The stone weighs 3.7 kilograms and is believed to be around 4.5 billion years old. For some it was worth a lot of money: the Sahin family received several offers, the largest of which was 200,000 euros, or about 194,250 francs.

“Winning the lottery would have been the most likely way to get paid,” Sahin comments on NTR’s offers.

But before it can be sold, the meteorite is to be displayed in a museum. “We kind of fell in love with the stone,” says Sahin. “That’s why we want to be accessible to others.”