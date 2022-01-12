Prince Andrew has to go to court in an abuse case

1/5 Prince Andrew’s petition to dismiss the abuse case was rejected.

2/5 The victim, Virginia Gufrey, has repeatedly accused herself of sexual abuse.



4/5 Royal strongly denies these allegations.

5/5 However, he relinquished his royal duties.

Prince Andrew (61) must continue to tremble: his motion to dismiss the abuse case against him in the United States has failed. Responsible New York federal judge Louise Kaplan rejected the application in a decision released Wednesday, which paved the way for proceedings to proceed.

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. In a secret agreement until recently, Giuffre promised not to sue American multimillionaire Epstein for $ 500,000 (approximately 460,000 francs) in return for sexual offenses or “other possible charges.”

At last week’s trial, Prince Andrew’s lawyers argued that Kiefrey had “excluded” the right to prosecute. Plaintiff’s attorneys said the deal did not apply to Prince.

Prince Andrew is said to have sexually abused the victim several times

He is now 38 years old and claims to have been repeatedly sexually abused in 2001 by Prince Andrew at the age of 17. At that time Epstein “lent” them to the Royal. Giuffre is now seeking compensation for the undisclosed amount. The civil proceedings may begin in the fall, unless other reasons for dismissal are found or settled out of court with the alleged victim.

Prince Andrew Cuffrey has repeatedly and firmly denied the allegations against him. However, due to the allegations and his previous contacts with Epstein, he relinquished his royal duties and largely withdrew from public life.

Epstein, who was convicted of sexual offenses in 2008, died in his New York prison in August 2019 after being re-arrested. Authorities say he committed suicide.

Epstein’s confidant was recently convicted