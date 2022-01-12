January 12, 2022

Prince Andrew has to go to court in an abuse case

    Prince Andrew’s petition to dismiss the abuse case was rejected.

    The victim, Virginia Gufrey, has repeatedly accused herself of sexual abuse.

    Royal strongly denies these allegations.

    However, he relinquished his royal duties.

Prince Andrew (61) must continue to tremble: his motion to dismiss the abuse case against him in the United States has failed. Responsible New York federal judge Louise Kaplan rejected the application in a decision released Wednesday, which paved the way for proceedings to proceed.

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. In a secret agreement until recently, Giuffre promised not to sue American multimillionaire Epstein for $ 500,000 (approximately 460,000 francs) in return for sexual offenses or “other possible charges.”

