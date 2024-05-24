People in Switzerland live the longest in Western Europe

Women and men living in Switzerland have the highest average life expectancy in Western Europe.

Lifespan: That’s it Men in Switzerland, with an average life expectancy of 81.61 years, reach the longest lifespan of their sex in Western Europe.

Among women, Switzerland ranks second with a life expectancy of 85.38 years.

Germany is slipping and is now one of the lowest performing countries in Western Europe.

What is life expectancy in Western European countries? The German Federal Institute for Demographic Research asked this question and conducted a study together with the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research. Conclusion: Life expectancy is higher for men in Switzerland and for women in Spain.

This is where women live longer

The average life expectancy for women in Spain is 85.9 years. Switzerland comes second with 85.38 years, while women in Great Britain and Northern Ireland live an average of just 82.85 years.

Men live longer here

The highest age is reached in Switzerland where the average male life expectancy is 81.61 years. Sweden is second with 81.36 years. Germany ranks last with an average life expectancy of 78.17 years.

Switzerland is at the top and Germany is dropped

It tops Switzerland’s ranking with an average life expectancy for both sexes of 83.53 years, followed by Spain (83.2 years) and Sweden (83.05 years). Germany ranks last with a life expectancy of 80.55 years.

In Germany, especially women over the age of 75 have a higher mortality rate than their counterparts in other Western European countries. (thumbnail) IMAGO/Cavan Pictures

In Germany, life expectancy at birth in 2020 was 0.7 years lower than in 2022. The country has a higher mortality rate than their counterparts in other Western European countries, especially women aged 75 and over. Part of the reason for this is the need to be involved in the prevention and early detection of cardiovascular diseases and the prevention of tobacco and alcohol.

Higher literacy means higher life expectancy

The study’s figures for Switzerland are consistent with figures from the Central Statistical Office. The office writes that the level of education plays a more important role than overall life expectancy and quality of health care. Also: “Health and longevity are above all promoted by well-distributed material wealth, balanced and healthy nutrition, less hazardous working conditions, and a cleaner environment.”

