OE-LZQ severely damaged in Vienna: Austrian Airlines' Airbus A320 Neo loses right horizontal tail in crash

Austrian Airlines Airbus A320 badly damaged at New Vienna Airport. The right horizontal stabilizer was torn off and one wing was damaged.

Airbus A320 Neo registration OE-LZQ and baptismal name Gesäuse is not even a year old. In June 2023, Austrian Airlines acquired it and became operational.

On Saturday evening (6 April) OE-LZQ departed London Heathrow on flight OS456 to Vienna. But something went horribly wrong at the airport in the Austrian capital. As pictures on social media show, the A320 was badly damaged.

Austria is investigating the cause of the damage

The right side of the horizontal stabilizer was completely torn off – apparently after a collision with a passenger boarding bridge, which was severely damaged. Additionally, a pillar is drilled into the trailing edge of the right wing. Unusual: An Austrian Airlines plane does not have its nose facing the gate as usual, but its tail does.

Brand new #AustrianAirlines #Airbus #a320neo (Registration OE-LZQ) suffered severe damage after colliding with stationary structures. #Vienna International Airport. It is unclear at this time what caused the incident and if there were any injuries 📷@aeromanu pic.twitter.com/9oZh6WFQZq – A Fly Guys Crew Lounge (@AFlyGuyTravels) April 7, 2024

In response to aeroTELEGRAPH's request, Austrian Airlines confirms, “One of our A320 Neo aircraft sustained damage outside of flight operations (i.e. without crew and passengers on board). An investigation has been launched into the cause and extent of the damage. AUA has not yet provided any details.”

One of five Airbus A320 Neos

However, the spokesperson confirmed that the damaged aircraft was OE-LZQ. The aircraft is one of five Airbus A320 Neos from the Austrian Lufthansa subsidiary, all named after national parks. The other four are called OE-LZN/Donau-Auen, OE-LZO/Seewinkel, OE-LZP/Kalalpen and OE-LZR/Thayatal.