A Swiss military judge is investigating 14 cases in the Ukraine war

According to Russia, 30 Swiss people have already died in Ukraine. We know nothing about it in this country. However, war has increasingly occupied the military justice system.

Russia's Ministry of Defense recently published a list of “foreign mercenaries”.

57 of them are said to be Swiss nationals. A good half are said to have died in battle.

The federal government could not confirm the number or potential Swiss deaths.

The war in Ukraine continues to worry the Swiss military justice system: it is now investigating 14 cases of suspected foreign military service.

Since the start of the war, more than 13,000 “foreign mercenaries” have reportedly fought against Russia in Ukraine, and nearly 6,000 of them have died to date. 57 The Swiss are said to be among them, as is the Russian Ministry of Defense Recently on Telegram declared. Accordingly, 30 Swiss died in Ukraine.

The numbers cannot be independently verified, especially since the exact number of foreigners fighting on both sides of the war front is a closely guarded secret that is promoted for propaganda purposes.

“Know Nothing About Swiss Deaths”

The Swiss military justice system learned of the Russian Defense Ministry's list from the media. “However, we do not know the actual number of Swiss citizens fighting in Ukraine,” says media spokesman Fabian Colley.

Accordingly, it is unclear how many Swiss died in Ukraine. It is also unknown whether the Swiss are joining the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. "We don't know anything about Swiss deaths," Kohli said.

No conviction yet

However, the war continues to worry Switzerland's military justice system. “There are currently 14 proceedings under way on suspicion of foreign military service in connection with the war in Ukraine,” media spokesman Kohli said. A few more cases have been added in the last few months; At the end of 2023, a total of ten procedures were pending.

No one has been convicted so far – a maximum of three years in prison or a fine.

Unlike dual citizens of Switzerland, serving in a foreign military force is generally prohibited for all Swiss citizens. It doesn't matter if you work in logistics, provide medical services or do full-on combat missions. However, whether or not a combat mission was carried out may be relevant to the punishment.