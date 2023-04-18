April 18, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Northern Italy: Perrin kills joggers – now she’s caught

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

Northern Italy

The bear killed Jogger – now she’s caught

A bear killed a joker in northern Italy last week. Now the criminal has been caught alive.

Updated

On April 5, 2023 AP (26) did not return from jogging.

Private

  • In early April, Joker was mauled to death by a bear in northern Italy.

  • Officials later advocated killing aggressive bears; However, animal rights activists fought back.

  • Now bear JJ4 has been found and captured alive.

The 26-year-old Joker was found in early April Trentino Municipality of Caldes Attacked and killed by a bear in a valley popular with hikers and tourists (Val de Sol). A DNA comparison confirmed this. According to Trentino Province, the wild female bear JJ4 has now been captured.

The animal was found overnight in the forested area of ​​the area, the province announced Tuesday morning. is in JJ4 around sister Bruno the “problem bear” shot dead in Bavaria in 2006.

Officials demand strict action – animal welfare activists protest

In Italy, since the death of Trentino Jagger, the debate about the coexistence of bears and humans has come to a head. The province wants to halve the number of bears in the northern Italian region. He also recommended killing aggressive bears. According to media reports, various mayors from the region around Val de Sole recently campaigned for a tougher crackdown. A female bear named JJ4 was also ordered to shoot. However, the administrative court in Trento stayed the order last week.

See also  Stuttgart: German police are looking for this millionaire thief

Animal welfare organizations appealed against the order. Animal rights activists have criticized the plans, arguing that they should establish wildlife corridors or raise public awareness about how to handle wild animals.

Stay up-to-date on your favorite topics and never miss news on current world events with daily updates.
Get the most important information direct to your inbox every day.

(DPA/RFE)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Preventing potatoes from sprouting – these tricks will make them last longer

1 day ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Iran: Army guilty of shooting down Ukrainian jet

1 day ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Dozens of Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine

2 days ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Northern Italy: Perrin kills joggers – now she’s caught

1 hour ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Preventing potatoes from sprouting – these tricks will make them last longer

1 day ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Iran: Army guilty of shooting down Ukrainian jet

1 day ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Dozens of Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine

2 days ago Terence Abbott