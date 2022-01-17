January 17, 2022

New Studies: Omicron is actually less dangerous

Arzu 1 hour ago 2 min read

    Two current studies from the United States and South Africa show: Omicron is actually less dangerous than the delta variant.

    World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tetros Adonom Caprais: Last week the WHO warned that more than half of Europeans could shrink omicorns in the coming weeks.

    Studies show that it protects against the acute course of vaccines and / or previous infections.

    Victims of the delta variant had to be hospitalized almost three times more often than those with omigran.

Last week, the WHO warned of the massive and rapid spread of the Omigran variant: it said that in the next six to eight weeks, more than 50 percent of people in Europe could be affected by Omigran.

And the Federal Corona task force last week expected the Omigron wave peak in Switzerland to reach two to three weeks.

