Middle East Ticker: Thousands Protest in Israel for Netanyahu's Resignation +++ Secret Services: Hamas Plans Terror Attacks in Europe

A day before a hearing at the International Court of Justice in The Hague on the Gaza war and genocide charges against Israel, an Israeli politician has again called for Gaza to be burned.

Nissim Vaduri, a right-wing Knesset member from the ruling Likud party, defended his now-deleted post on the online site.

In a radio interview, Vathuri said she did not regret her X-post in November and stood by her words. “Burn Gaza,” I said. Burning, what does it mean? Go in and tear them up.”

Wadouri was referring to the Oct. 7 massacre by Islamist Hamas and other extremist groups in Israel that killed 1,200 people. “They came and burned us, our children,” he said.

According to Vathuri, there are no more civilians in the battle zones in the sealed coastal zone. These were expelled. There are still 100,000 people out there, but he doesn't think there are any innocent people out there.

Vathuri is also the Deputy Speaker of Parliament. His comment created a stir. Many users responded to the radio interview on social media. The timing of his remarks in particular sparked outrage.

South Africa's trial against Israel begins Thursday at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. The South African government has accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.