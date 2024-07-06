Mallorca: Germans find Patek Philippe luxury watch at sea

Giorgio discovers the luxury watch on a grueling search in the sea off Mallorca. A Dane loses his family heirloom on a boat trip.

In their spare time, Caro and Giorgio search for lost metal objects in Mallorca.

A Dane lost his Patek Philippe watch worth 63,000 francs in the summer of 2023.

With great effort Giorgio finds the clock.

It was the most valuable object that amateur diver and treasure hunter Giorgio had ever found in and around Mallorca: a 63,000 franc price tag from the manufacturer Batek Philippe (Aquanaut Travel Time Model). In the summer of 2023 it slipped from a Dane’s wrist at sea. Now, ​​​​​​a year later, Giorgio found the luxury watch in sea grass ten meters deep, “Mallorca Zeitung” reports.

He told the newspaper that he had been underwater for a total of nine hours and was searching for the watch using a specially developed marking system for the complex case. Giorgio, a trained industrial designer, spends his spare time searching for lost wedding rings and keys with his girlfriend Caro – with some success, as documented on their Instagram page.

A watch is a family heirloom

Because the lost watch was so remote—Dane had lost it on a boat trip far out to sea—Giorgio initially put the project on hold. But the customer didn’t give up: he wanted the watch back because it was so important to him as a family heirloom.

Finding the luxury watch was particularly difficult because the area in question had one and a half meters of thick sea grass, which made searching with a metal detector very difficult. Using a sophisticated system of pet bottles, Giorgio marked the relatively large search area where he had already checked. See also The European Parliament wants to increase politicians' salaries by 15 percent. It earns almost 31,000 euros a month

Corroded and overgrown coral reefs

The detector signaled several times, but each time it was a false alarm: Giorgio saw only cans or small pieces of metal. Finally the metal detector went off again, and indeed: the treasure hunter found a slightly rusty luxury watch encased in coral. The clock was still ticking.

“I freaked out with joy under the water and then I went straight to the surface to tell the good news to Dan, who wanted to remain anonymous,” says Giorgio to “Mallorca Zeitung”. The owner of the watch, who is usually a calm person, squealed with joy at the positive news. However, diver Giorgio was the first to recover his tagging system from the sea.