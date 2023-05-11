Letter from prison. Josef Fritzl hopes his family will forgive him

Josef Fritzl during a court hearing in March 2009. EPA/Helmut Foehringer / Poole / Keystone (archive image)

His act shook the world. Joseph Fritzl held his daughter captive for 24 years and raped her repeatedly. However, he hopes that his family will forgive him.

Joseph Fritzl imprisoned his own daughter for 24 years, repeatedly raped her and fathered seven children with her. Locked the children and left.

In 2008, a horrific crime came to light in the small town of Amsteton. Joseph Fritzl imprisoned his own daughter for 24 years, raping her multiple times – and fathered seven children with her.

He was eventually convicted of murder, rape, imprisonment, coercion, sex, and slavery. The latter criminal offense was tried for the first time in Austrian legal history. Joseph Fritzl is now serving his life sentence in Stein Prison in Krems an der Donna. He is then committed to a psychiatric hospital.

Despite his incredible crime, Fritzl, who changed his last name years ago, is very concerned about his public image and is considered very vain.

The accused recently sent lengthy statements in the form of a series of letters through his lawyer, which were published as a book by an Austrian lawyer.

Now he spoke to an English newspaper at the translation ceremony of his book “The Sun”. In addition to everyday prison life and his crimes, he also talks about King Charles’s coronation and climate activities.

“I understand people who want to see me die in prison”

About his time in prison, he says casually that he became a “vegetarian” because a prison cook, known in Austria as a “seekiller,” once cooked a prostitute into goulash. Nevertheless, he eats ham and sausages for breakfast.

His plan was to live for 130 years. After all, according to Fritzl, it has been “scientifically proven” that people with a healthy diet and exercise can live to be 150 years old.

“I understand people who want to see me die in prison,” explains Fritz. Nevertheless, he wants to be free one day.

Last year, he sought a transfer to a regular prison, which would at least theoretically make parole possible.

However, Fritzl suffers from an incurable mental illness, and the Supreme Court concluded that a stay in Stein was justified, thus overturning the lower court decision.

Fritzl found King Charles’s coronation “magnificent”, although he thought it was a pity Diana wasn’t there: “She was very nice.”

Still, Fritzl shows understanding for climate activists sticking to the street. “Everything goes to the dogs” these days. Someone had to do something.

“You will forgive me for what I have done”

Finally, Fritzl talks about his outrageous act. “I am sorry for my crimes and the pain I have caused. I am very sorry.”

“I’m sure we’ll get back together,” Fritz adds: “I think they’ll forgive me for what I’ve done.”

However, he doesn’t understand why his wife doesn’t see him: “I want to know how she feels about me today. So much time has passed. We’ve been married for 69 years and you can’t erase that!”

He divorced his wife 11 years ago.