LaGuardia Airport Delays Expected to Last Days After Fatal Runway Collision

A deadly collision at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport is continuing to disrupt air travel across the region, with officials warning that delays could persist for several days as investigators examine the cause of the crash.

The incident, involving a regional passenger jet and an airport fire truck, has forced the closure of a key runway at one of the nation’s busiest airports, reducing flight capacity and creating widespread delays.

Runway Closure Triggers Ongoing Travel Disruptions

LaGuardia Airport partially reopened Monday afternoon following the crash, but operations remain limited. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the runway where the collision occurred is still closed, allowing crews to clear debris and investigators to document evidence.

As a result, fewer flights are arriving, and departing flights have been delayed by nearly three hours on average. A federal notice indicated the runway may not reopen until Friday.

Airport officials have urged travelers to expect continued cancellations and delays and to check with airlines for updated flight information. Under U.S. regulations, passengers are entitled to refunds for canceled flights, and for domestic delays exceeding three hours if they choose not to travel.

Details of the Crash and Casualties

The crash occurred late Sunday night when Air Canada Express Flight 8646, arriving from Montreal, collided with a fire truck on the runway shortly after landing at approximately 11:37 p.m.

The aircraft, operated by Jazz Aviation, was carrying about 72 passengers and four crew members.

Two pilots were killed in the collision. The New York City medical examiner determined they died from blunt force injuries. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford described them as “two young men at the start of their career.”

Dozens of others were injured, including passengers and a flight attendant who suffered a fractured leg after being ejected from the aircraft. Two firefighters in the truck were also injured.

Authorities identified the firefighters as Sgt. Michael Orsillo and Officer Adrian Baez, members of the Port Authority Police Department’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) unit. Baez was released from the hospital Monday night, while Orsillo remained hospitalized.

Early Investigation Focuses on Air Traffic Control

Federal investigators are in the early stages of determining what caused the collision. Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), said a full investigative team was expected on-site by Tuesday morning.

Initial findings suggest that air traffic controllers may have been managing another emergency moments before the crash.

According to air traffic control audio reviewed by investigators, a United Airlines flight had aborted takeoff after pilots reported a foul odor in the cabin. Controllers were coordinating that aircraft’s return to the gate and preparing emergency response crews.

In the seconds before the collision, a controller appeared to clear a Port Authority fire truck to cross the same runway where the Air Canada jet had just landed, then urgently instructed it to stop.

After the crash, one controller was heard saying, “I messed up,” though officials have not clarified what the statement referred to.

Staffing and Operational Challenges Under Scrutiny

The FAA said staffing levels at LaGuardia’s control tower will be part of the investigation. Two controllers were reportedly working the midnight shift at the time of the accident.

The broader aviation system is also facing strain due to a partial federal government shutdown, which has led to staffing shortages within the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

At LaGuardia on Tuesday morning, security lines at Terminal B stretched extensively, with wait times estimated at up to two hours. The usual digital wait-time displays were not functioning, and additional federal personnel, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, were deployed at some airports.

These challenges have compounded delays across New York City’s already congested airspace, which includes LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy International Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport.

Investigation Expected to Take Time

Officials emphasized that the investigation will require careful examination of physical evidence and flight data.

“There is a significant amount of debris on the runway that needs to be documented,” Homendy said. “It’s going to take some time.”

Investigators are expected to review cockpit voice recorders, flight data recorders, and communications between pilots and air traffic control, as well as operational procedures on the ground.

Conclusion

As investigators work to determine the cause of the fatal collision, LaGuardia Airport remains under operational strain, with ripple effects across the U.S. aviation system. For travelers, the disruption underscores the fragility of air travel infrastructure in high-traffic regions—and the complex coordination required to keep it running safely.

“Amateur introvert. Reader. Coffee aficionado. Professional music maven. Bacon practitioner. Freelance travel nerd. Proud internet scholar.”