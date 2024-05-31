Joe Biden allows limited use of US weapons in Russia

The US and Germany have lifted restrictions on the use of US weapons on Ukraine’s Russian border to protect the embattled region of Kharkiv.

Ukraine is not actually allowed to use US weapons on Russian territory.

The President of the United States has now approved a waiver for the defense of the embattled Kharkiv region.

The ban on the use of ATACMS missiles is still in place.

U.S. President Joe Biden has lifted restrictions that previously barred Ukraine from using U.S.-supplied weapons on Russian territory — but that only applies to the defense of the Kharkiv region, a U.S. government official said Thursday in Washington.

“The president recently instructed his team to ensure that Ukraine can use US-supplied weapons for counterattacks in the Kharkiv region,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Ukraine can “strike back against Russian forces that attack it or prepare attacks on it.” So far, Western weapons have primarily targeted Russian positions in Moscow-occupied parts of Ukraine.

The ban on ATACMS missiles is still in place

However, nothing has changed on the ban on the use of ATACMS missiles or long-range missiles inside Russia, the official said, referring to the missiles that Washington recently provided to Kiev. A second US official confirmed the information. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has previously suggested that Biden may reverse course on the issue.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly urged his allies in recent weeks to give the green light to attack targets in Russia with their supplied weapons. In mid-May, the Russian military launched an offensive in the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine and put pressure on the Ukrainian armed forces. She recorded several territorial gains.

Increased discussion

Debate over the use of Western weapons against targets in Russia has intensified in recent days. French President Emmanuel Macron said during his visit to Germany on Tuesday that Ukraine should have the opportunity to “neutralize” bases used for attacks in Russia.

Germany also allows it

The German federal government gives Ukraine permission to use German-supplied weapons against military targets in Russia. Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit made the announcement in Berlin on Friday.

“In recent weeks, Russia has prepared, coordinated and launched attacks from positions in the immediate vicinity of the Russian border, particularly in the Kharkiv region,” he explained. They collectively believe that Ukraine has the right under international law to defend itself against these attacks.

“For this purpose, in accordance with its international legal obligations, it may also use weapons provided for this purpose; “including those provided by us,” Hepstreet said.

( AFP/jar )