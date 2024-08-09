If guests bring items: Can shower gel be packed from the hotel?

Guests often leave their hotel rooms. Sometimes the bathroom needs to be taken into account, but towels and hygiene or stationery are also popular. PantherMedia / Alexander Scheible

For some hotel guests, the temptation is too great when the bathroom is too fluffy—and hey presto, it ends up in the suitcase. But what are you allowed to take with you from a hotel room and when is it stolen?

Many guests leave small souvenirs from their hotel rooms.

This sometimes includes toiletries, but more often sanitary products or pens.

HotellerieSuisse clarifies: “In principle, taking consumer goods with you is legally considered theft.”

Hotel guests also like to help themselves to the breakfast buffet and take something with them for the day.

Small hygiene items from the hotel room are very practical for traveling. But are guests even allowed to pack them? Hotel slippers also often end up in your suitcase after your stay. Because they are comfortable and you can still wear them at home.

Vinzenz van den Berg, media spokesperson Hotellerie Suisse, Longfinger explains clearly: “Basically, taking soaps, pens, shower gels, shampoos and other items with you is legally considered theft – because everything in a hotel room is the property of the hotel.”

Guests are entitled to use everything in the room during their stay. “This applies, among other things, to the utensils offered in the bathroom,” writes van den Berg when asked by Blue News.

Anyone who thinks they can pack anything from the hotel as a souvenir is wrong. Basically, according to a HotellerieSuisse media spokesperson, it can definitely be a theft: “Some guests may be aware of it, and it is not usually dealt with so strictly in establishments.” Often the operators are simply friendly and blind.

So be careful while packing hotel stuff. Hotels will usually allow you to wipe small sanitary items, but the effect may be different for larger items such as bath towels or towels.

Van den Berg says: “The situation is different for non-consumable products such as toiletries or terry towels. Hotels often sell these products to guests and inform them too if you want to take these products with you as souvenirs.

Hygienic products disappear a lot

As an analysis Statesman Events, hotel guests often use sanitary products. This is followed by writing characters and then pieces. Five percent of guests also pack their bathrooms, and two percent go even further and steal interior items such as furniture, pillows or hair dryers.

If anything is missing from the minibar on departure or other items are taken with you, the company may charge this to the credit card. “Or the hotel will charge you later.”

Along with high-end products, the hotel includes theft.

Is baking allowed at the breakfast buffet?

The temptation is also high at the breakfast buffet: there’s choice – and then everything ends up in the trash anyway, doesn’t it? However, packing a lunch bag is not allowed from a legal point of view. Van den Berg explains, “A breakfast buffet is meant to serve you food during a related meal.

Unless otherwise agreed, the guest is not allowed to pack on the day. If a company were to put clear information on the board, things would be different.

So be careful on your next trip. Although the temptation is high and hotels are generally lenient, it’s best to stay away, because someone who steals things from the room is stealing.

