How dangerous it is for Zelensky to travel abroad

Security precautions at Bürgenstock are enormous. Not least because of Volodymyr Zelenskyj. Such visits are always dangerous for Ukrainians.

Volodymyr Zelenskyj at the Ukraine Peace Conference in Bürgenstock. – Keystone

The essentials in a nutshell Volodymyr Zelenskyj visited many countries and continents in the past few days.

This exposes Ukraine’s president, says an Eastern European expert.

Security measures are accordingly high – where could he go?

At the end of the week, one prominent politician after another came to Bürgenstock. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also a starter. Again he was abroad during the war in Ukraine.

After nearly two-and-a-half years of war, the stakes are still high for the 46-year-old. This is shown, for example, in foiled assassination attempts. In early May, it became known that advanced offensive plans against Zelensky and other leading Ukrainians had been foiled.

By his own account, he has already survived at least five assassination attempts. Newspaper “The Independent” writes more than twelve. How dangerous are trips like Bürgenstock for the Ukrainian president?

Volodymyr Zelenskyj “too exposed”

“Zelenskyj is still an important target for the Russian secret service,” Eastern Europe expert Ulrich Schmid tells Nau.ch. “He is very transparent. Security measures are correspondingly high.

In Kiev, the Ukrainian president rarely leaves his office and spends the night in a room at his workplace.

Schmidt also recalled the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrillo Butano. Russia wanted to kill the 38-year-old in early May. “Even his wife was poisoned.” Thanks to quick help, she survived without any damage.

Zelensky’s appearances abroad have so far been uneventful. He was at the G7 summit in southern Italy last week, ahead of the Bürgenstock peace conference. A few days ago he came to Saudi Arabia for talks. The 46-year-old also spoke at the Bundestag in Berlin last week. See also 8000 Meter hoche Aschewolke - Sizilien: Vulkan Ätna ausgebrochen - News

Ten days ago he was in France to commemorate the Allied landings in Normandy 80 years ago. In early June, he promoted a peace summit in Switzerland at the Security Forum in Singapore.

Long convoy over Bürgenstock

However, there are places where the President of Ukraine should stay away. For example, Ulrich Schmidt says, “He cannot enter the occupied territories in Ukraine.” It refers to parts of eastern Ukraine and Crimea. “He can’t go to Russia, and probably won’t even enter Belarus.”

Survey Did you follow what was happening in Bürgenstock?

Last weekend he was flown from Zurich to Burgenstock in a Swiss Army Super Puma helicopter.

On the way back, we first went to Heli-Plats in the long cars on Sunday evening. From there he flew with Superpuma to Zurich and from there he left Switzerland again.

Safe Peace Conference in Switzerland

The Ukraine peace conference on Bürgenstock took place without major incidents. Federal President and Defense Minister Viola Amherd announced this on Sunday afternoon.

Nidwalton police were also satisfied with their decision on Monday morning. The conclusion was positive that the order was completed intelligently and everything went smoothly.

Overall, only a few disruptive maneuvers were recorded, notably cyber overload attacks without consequences. Some suspicious persons and vehicles were diverted from the security zone entrance. There is no access to the security zone itself. Additionally, some small drone pilots were reported.

All in all, Zelensky’s visit to this country went well – even if it put a lot of effort on the hosts. “There are close agreements between Zelenskyj’s security service and the security service of the host country,” Schmidt said. See also Madness Arise: Cancel culture has already hit here