Has Hypersonic Nuclear Bombing Stopped in Crimea?

At least ten Russian warplanes have been destroyed in an explosion in Crimea. However, it could also attack nuclear bombers. Pictures show them parked there too.

Tuesday’s blast occurred on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. A Russian military base in Sagi, where Russia has stationed various warplanes, was attacked.

According to Ukrainian sources, at least ten planes were destroyed in the attack. “After the explosion we saw, it is clear that an air force group was attacked,” Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on Wednesday.

According to Ihnat, Sukhoi Su-30M and Su-24 fighter jets and Ilyushin Il-76 transport aircraft are stationed there.

Airplanes can carry bombs

The Sukhoi Su-30M plays an important role in Russia’s war against Ukraine. There they are used by the Russian Air Force for air defense and against ground targets. As of April 19, 2022, at least five Su-30s have been shot down in Ukraine or lost due to technical reasons such as the documentation site. “Oryx” reported.

No Russian Sukhoi Su-24s have been seen in the Ukraine war, but their use cannot be ruled out. The Su-24 can carry and drop nuclear bombs. In general, Su-24 engines can carry a large arsenal of bombs and missiles – from guided missiles and unguided missiles to guided and unguided bombs.

Were nuclear-capable hypersonic bombers also in the field?

Since 2018, Russia has deployed nuclear-capable Tupolev Tu-22M supersonic bombers in Crimea. Although there is no indication that these aircraft were based at Saki Air Base, Google Maps footage from this year shows a Tu-22M aircraft.

The Tu-22M3, the latest version of the Tupolev fighter jets, is capable of flying below 100 meters above the ground at subsonic speeds. A total of 268 Tu-22M3 and variants were built. The current Tu-22M3 fleet consists of both new-build aircraft and retrofitted Tu-22M2 aircraft.

According to Ukrainian information, the Tu-22M was also used in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So these warplanes were used to bomb Mariupol. Attacks on the city were made from great heights using conventional free-fall bombs. (chs)