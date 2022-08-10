August 11, 2022

Has Hypersonic Nuclear Bombing Stopped in Crimea?

Terence Abbott 6 hours ago 2 min read

Crucial to Putin’s forces

Did the Crimean bombing destroy hypersonic bombers?

At least ten Russian warplanes have been destroyed in an explosion in Crimea. However, it could also attack nuclear bombers. Pictures show them parked there too.

Tuesday’s blast occurred on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. A Russian military base in Sagi, where Russia has stationed various warplanes, was attacked.

According to Ukrainian sources, at least ten planes were destroyed in the attack. “After the explosion we saw, it is clear that an air force group was attacked,” Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on Wednesday.

