A physically challenged Harvey Weinstein was wheeled into a Manhattan courtroom in a wheelchair, an AFP reporter said. A lawyer said the prosecution “strongly believes” Weinstein will be retried. Attorney Jessica Mann will work to ensure that “justice is restored.”

Judge Curtis Farber was initially expected to formally overturn Weinstein's conviction in New York, but would not acquit the 72-year-old. The New York Supreme Court last week overturned a 2020 rape conviction against a former Hollywood producer and ordered a retrial. In fairness, judges noted procedural errors during the trial.

However, Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison in February 2023 in California for multiple sexual assaults. This judge's decision is legal. Dozens of women have accused the once-celebrated filmmaker of sexual assault and rape. These revelations sparked the #MeToo movement in 2017.

“Wannabe pop culture fanatic. Zombie advocate. Entrepreneur. Internet evangelist. Alcohol fanatic. Typical travel buff.”