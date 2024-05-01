May 2, 2024

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Harvey Weinstein appears in New York court

Terence Abbott 38 mins ago 1 min read

A physically challenged Harvey Weinstein was wheeled into a Manhattan courtroom in a wheelchair, an AFP reporter said. A lawyer said the prosecution “strongly believes” Weinstein will be retried. Attorney Jessica Mann will work to ensure that “justice is restored.”

Judge Curtis Farber was initially expected to formally overturn Weinstein's conviction in New York, but would not acquit the 72-year-old. The New York Supreme Court last week overturned a 2020 rape conviction against a former Hollywood producer and ordered a retrial. In fairness, judges noted procedural errors during the trial.

However, Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison in February 2023 in California for multiple sexual assaults. This judge's decision is legal. Dozens of women have accused the once-celebrated filmmaker of sexual assault and rape. These revelations sparked the #MeToo movement in 2017.

See also  Corona-Labor-Theory: Drosten Wehrt sich Verschwörungs-Vorwürfe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The city of Pandabangan in the Philippines is submerged due to drought

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Hard worker or not? Compared to Europe, Switzerland works so well

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

“Robin Hood's tree” cut down: Two Britons (31 and 38) in custody

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

1 min read

Harvey Weinstein appears in New York court

38 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The city of Pandabangan in the Philippines is submerged due to drought

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Hard worker or not? Compared to Europe, Switzerland works so well

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

“Robin Hood's tree” cut down: Two Britons (31 and 38) in custody

1 day ago Terence Abbott