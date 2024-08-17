Germs in the microwave: That’s why regular cleaning is important

Do microwaves kill all germs? Spanish researchers now refute this assumption. In their study, they found 101 types of bacteria that can survive on kitchen appliances.

Heat and radiation notwithstanding: Spanish researchers have found lots of bacteria in microwaves.

Antibiotic resistance and disease-causing germs were also found in the devices.

Researchers recommend cleaning microwaves regularly to reduce health risks.

Microwaves are practical: it only takes a few steps to heat up food with their help. But a new study suggests that a few more steps definitely make sense. Because there are one or two microbes inside the device, it’s best not to have them near your food.

Hundreds of microorganisms are found in microwaves

It is known that some microorganisms cannot be damaged even by harsh environments. Some people even survive radiation without any problems. According to a report by a research team from the University of Valencia and the Darwin Institute of Bioprospecting Excellence, microwaves.

In their study, the team led by microbiologist Alba Iglesias identified 101 bacterial strains representing 747 different bacterial species.

And so the researchers continued

Alba and his colleagues took samples from inside 30 microwaves for study. Ten devices were located in the kitchens of one-person households, ten in the common rooms of institutions, companies or cafeterias, and ten in biological laboratories. The team then grew their samples in petri dishes and determined the species of microbes that grew.

Discovered: Antibiotic resistance and potentially pathogenic microbes

The researchers mostly found representatives of the Bacillus, Micrococcus and Staphylococcus genera. They are commonly found on human skin and on surfaces that people touch frequently.

The team also identified Klebsiella and Braundimonas, microbes associated with human disease.

Others, such as Enterobacter, are associated with degradation and spoilage processes, the study suggests. Because of resistance to antibiotics they can make you sick and pose a health risk to humans.

Different place, different germs

Like the group in the magazine “Frontiers in Microbiology” He writes that the composition of microorganisms differs depending on the location of the devices. Although human skin bacteria were found in microwaves in all three environments, they were most common in household and shared microwaves. Some bacteria, on the other hand, were found only in private homes, others only in common areas and others exclusively in laboratories.

Overall, bacterial diversity of microwaves was lower in private homes and higher in laboratories. The researchers found extremophiles and bacteria commonly found on kitchen counters that can withstand radiation, high temperatures and extreme drought in these devices.

What does this mean for microwave users?

The new findings do not represent cause for panic, as one has Notice It is called study. But they show: “The microwave is not a clean, untouched place,” says microbiologist and study co-author Manuel Borcar. “Natural News”. Accordingly, hygiene is important.

“We recommend that both the public and laboratory staff regularly disinfect microwaves with a diluted bleach solution or a commercially available disinfectant spray,” says Daniel Torrent of the Darwin Institute of Bioprospecting Excellence, who was involved in the study. In addition, she said it’s important to wipe interior surfaces with a damp cloth after each use to remove any residue to prevent bacterial growth. How often the tested microwave was cleaned was not documented. See also Russian tourist makes fun of Ukrainian women on vacation

Previous studies have already found germs in other household appliances such as coffee machines and dishwashers. They should also be cleaned regularly.