Fertilizer sales are more expensive than before

EU exemptions for composting expire.

Selling prices for fertilizer in the Netherlands are currently at historically high levels. On the open market, it currently costs between 30 euros and 35 euros (28.70 Fr. to 33.50 Fr.) to dispose of a cubic meter of pig manure. The cost of animal manure disposal is on average a few euros less.

Customers had to pay in advance

The trade magazine “Boerderij” reports that as the distance to sales areas in the south-east and north of the Netherlands increases, costs for fertilizer suppliers will increase. Two years ago, agricultural farmers sometimes had to pay for fertilizer supply.

The impetus for the boom in the fertilizer market is, among other things, the lowering of the upper limits for the use of organic nitrogen set in the EU Nitrates Directive. Previous exemptions for the Netherlands will gradually expire at the end of 2025. Additionally, manure storage facilities were rarely emptied last spring and in 2023 due to moisture.

A five-fold increase in surplus is possible

Meanwhile, cattle farmers who are facing severe manure storage problems continue to raise selling prices. Dairy farmers are particularly affected by high prices. Only a short-term market relief is expected after the current harvest, as farmers spread manure on sticks then. However, crop advisors expect lower production than previous years as farmers rely more on mineral fertilizers. Additionally, due to wet conditions, not all fields are yet accessible by heavy slurry tankers.

According to the Dutch Center for Fertilizer Evaluation (NCM), the fertilizer surplus will increase fivefold by 2026. According to the new Dutch government’s coalition agreement, further reductions in livestock numbers, forced expropriations and general cuts in national fertilizer production caps must be avoided if possible. Meanwhile, a further decline in Dutch cattle numbers and the processing and export of manure will reduce supply pressures.