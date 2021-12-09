German Health Minister Lauterbach has warned of the spread of Omigron

1/6 In an interview with ZDF, Carl Lauterbach, 58, issued an explosive statement: “The vaccine is only complete if you have been vaccinated three times.”

He is new to the post: German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (58) on Wednesday accepted the business of his predecessor Jens Spann (41). In the evening he published an explosive statement in the ZF’s “Today’s Journal”: “The vaccine is only complete if you have been vaccinated three times.”

This is a new fact in order to be somewhat protected from Omikron. Both vaccines can already stave off the disease, but the increased ones are well protected from the acute course of the disease. According to Lauterbach, the third vaccine significantly extends vaccine protection.

2G only with the third vaccine

When asked if 2G could get a new definition and if those who were vaccinated twice would not soon be considered “vaccinated,” he said: “If there really is an omigron wave in Germany, someone who achieves 2G has a third vaccine.”

The current goal is to prevent infection with the Omigran variant in Germany. The booster vaccine is an optimal product and the first pillar of health care.

The second pillar is a mandatory vaccination. Lauterbach says: “We need a generic vaccine if the vaccine gaps are large enough that we are afraid.” (Gin)

