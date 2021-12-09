December 9, 2021

Columbus Post

Complete News World

German Health Minister Lauterbach has warned of the spread of Omigron

Arzu 21 mins ago 2 min read

  • 1/6

    In an interview with ZDF, Carl Lauterbach, 58, issued an explosive statement: “The vaccine is only complete if you have been vaccinated three times.”

  • 2/6

    On Wednesday, Karl Lauterbach, 58, was sworn in as German health minister.

  • 5/6

    So 2G may soon take on a whole new meaning. Lauterbach said: “If we really have the Omikron wave in Germany, 2G will be achieved when you get the third vaccine.”

  • 6/6

    Lauterbach goes one step further: “If there are vaccine gaps that are large enough that we fear, we need a common vaccine,” he said.

He is new to the post: German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (58) on Wednesday accepted the business of his predecessor Jens Spann (41). In the evening he published an explosive statement in the ZF’s “Today’s Journal”: “The vaccine is only complete if you have been vaccinated three times.”

This is a new fact in order to be somewhat protected from Omikron. Both vaccines can already stave off the disease, but the increased ones are well protected from the acute course of the disease. According to Lauterbach, the third vaccine significantly extends vaccine protection.

See also  How Kim Jong Un landed the floating hotel in you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Afghanistan stands on the edge

8 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Corona virus: Opponents attack each other

16 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

USA: Mommy dies of goiter – Breastmilk donation for baby

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

German Health Minister Lauterbach has warned of the spread of Omigron

21 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

Afghanistan stands on the edge

8 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Corona virus: Opponents attack each other

16 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

USA: Mommy dies of goiter – Breastmilk donation for baby

1 day ago Arzu