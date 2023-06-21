From Zurich with Etihad Airways from €465 (baggage included) » Travel-Dealz.de

Etihad Airways currently offers cheap tickets to the Maldives from Zurich. A return flight on this route is currently available for €465. Checked baggage is already included in the price. However, you shouldn’t wait too long to book as this offer is only valid till June 23, 2023.

Information The ticket can be rebooked by paying €205 (+ applicable fare difference). Except for airport taxes and fees, the ticket is non-cancellable. Maldives requires a free tourist visa, which entitles a maximum stay of 30 days. Visa will be issued on arrival at the site. You can find more information here Foreign Office. There are currently (as of June 2023) no restrictions on entry due to the pandemic.

You can select your desired flight dates using our booking form and send it to Idealo for booking. Favorable combinations for a maximum stay of 21 days are marked in green on the calendar. Note that tickets are currently only available at low prices through OTAs. On the airline itself, you’ll usually pay less than €600.

Return flights from Zurich to Male with Etihad from €465

As of now, all flights are expected to be with Boeing 787 (more Dreamliner called) was carried out. Flight time between Zurich and Abu Dhabi is less than 6 hours, from there it takes about 4 hours to Male. In both directions you will need to change trains at Etihad’s hub, Abu Dhabi.

Average legroom in economy class is 79 centimeters. You’ll find a 3-3-3 configuration in most rows of seats (with a few exceptions at the back of the plane).

As per fare rules, flights can be booked till June 23, 2023 for departure during the following travel period:

From August 15 to November 30, 2023

You can find suitable dates quickly and easily with help Google Flights (Directions). You can book through one of the providers on the Idealo flight search or directly through Etihad (albeit at a significantly higher cost).

Photo by Nattu Adnan