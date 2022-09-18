Fears rise after Ukrainian attacks in parts of Russia

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine now extends into its own territory. An emergency evacuation was ordered following Ukrainian attacks on Russian border towns. Kyiv also wants long-range missiles from the US. Biden hesitates, fearing an escalation.

1/5 The rocket hit Russia’s Belgorod, near Kharkiv, on the Ukrainian border.

Russia’s war in Ukraine does not stop at its own borders. The Russians are currently evacuating many areas along the Ukrainian border where the fighting has spilled over into their own territory. It is not clear whether it was scattered fire or a targeted attack.

This week, officials in the Russian border region of Belgorod privately asked President Vladimir Putin, 69, to authorize the evacuation of entire areas along the border. This was reported by the Russian Telegram channel on Wednesday “General SVR”Proved Kremlin insider access.

He feared “civil war and the collapse of the country”.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive in the country’s northeast is now apparently taking the war to Putin’s doorstep: as they “Washington Post” It announced on Saturday that “military targets in Russia were hit by artillery fire”. “Russian authorities in border towns order emergency evacuations.”

According to “General SVR” information, parts of Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh and Rostov regions were also affected by evacuation. Concerns of “a civil war and the collapse of the country” are also expressed over a feared mobilization in the region.

Biden Hesitates Before Long-Range Missiles For Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (44) is now demanding from the United States a new and more powerful missile system that can reach Russian sovereign territory with a range of more than 300 kilometers.

Zelensky has insisted to Washington that he has no intention of attacking Russian cities or targeting civilian targets in Russia. “New York Times” reported. But such missiles are critical to a broader counteroffensive that could begin early next year.

US President Joe Biden (79) hesitates before offering such weapons. He didn’t want to start a big war with Russia. They say the long-range guided missiles, which put Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, within Kiev’s territory, could be seen as a major provocation by Putin. Biden wants the Russians out of Ukraine. “We’re trying to avoid World War III,” Biden was quoted as saying in an earlier statement. (case)