Far-right parties are strong: EU countries voted this way

From Germany to Italy: The far-right wins European elections in many countries – with few exceptions.

Far-right parties win European elections.

They were leading in Germany, Austria and France.

On the other hand, the Greens lost voters to every other party in Germany.

In European elections, right-wing parties won in major EU countries such as Germany and France. The far-right bloc in the European Parliament is likely to grow significantly. An overview:

Deutschland:

According to the projections of ARD and ZDF, there were in Germany Increase for union parties and AfD, the Traffic Light Alliance, on the other hand, was punished. In the 2019 European elections, the CDU and CSU came first with around 30 percent.

According to projections, the AfD has increased by more than 16 percent. This is a significant gain compared to previous European elections. However, right-wing populists aren’t seeing the same results as they were in the polls a few months ago. Wagenknecht’s party BSW immediately scored a respectable victory, with the Green Party losing a full 8.6 percent of the vote.

Austria:

It was also done in Austria Right-wing Free People’s Party of Austria (FPÖ) According to a trend forecast, strong power in a nationwide poll for the first time. At 27 percent, it was clearly ahead of President Karl Neuhammer’s conservative ÖVP and the Austrian Social Democratic Party. According to a survey by the radio station ORF, the most important topics for Austrians are security and war and immigration.

France:

die Right-wing populists In France, according to forecasts, Clear winners Emergence from the European elections. Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (RN) inflicted a bitter defeat on President Emmanuel Macron with its leading candidate Jordan Bartella taking about 32 percent of the vote. Macron’s Renaissance list won 15.2 percent of the vote, while the Socialists won 14 percent.

As a result, Macron announced new parliamentary elections, with two rounds of voting scheduled for June 30 and July 7. “So at the end of the day I can’t pretend nothing happened,” he said.

Italy:

In Italy it is Fratelli d’Italia, the far-right ruling party Strong power Aug. The second strongest force is the Democratic Party (PD), followed by the Five Star Movement. See also Trump allies threaten retaliation and violence

Spain:

They are in Spain The conservatives of the People’s Party (PP) are a formidable force Aug. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialists, who rule in Madrid, came in just behind.

The far-right Vox party could expect six to seven seats. He is a member of the far-right group of European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) in the European Parliament, which also includes Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia and the right-wing nationalist Polish ex-government party PiS.

Portugal:

They are in Portugal Anti-socialists A little ahead. The ruling conservative coalition Democratic Alliance (AD) achieved 31.31 percent. Right-wing populist Sega, which was only founded in 2019 and participated in European elections for the first time, received 9.81 percent. The Liberals improved to 8.95 per cent.

Greece:

Located in Greece Conservative Regierungspartei Nea Dimokratia (ND) Before. According to preliminary partial results, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s party has reached around 27.6 percent, meaning it could send seven members to the European Parliament. The left-wing coalition SYRIZA and the social democratic party BAZOK are trailing in second place.

The Netherlands:

The Red-Green electoral alliance The Social Democrats and Greens have European elections in the Netherlands A clear winner. PvdA and GroenLinks won eight of the 31 mandates. On that day Second place goes to far-right populist Geert Wilders, its Eurosceptic Party for Freedom (PVV) won a substantial six mandates. Five years ago PVV did not win anywhere.

Poland:

die A pro-European party According to early predictions, Prime Minister Donald Tusk has the European elections So far so successful. Tusk is expected to send 21 MPs to Parliament. The largest opposition party, the national conservative BIS, was far behind in second place. The right-wing extremist Confederacy became the third strongest force.

Czech Republic:

die The populist opposition ANO Located in the Czech Republic Become a powerful force. ANO belongs to the liberal Renew Europe group at EU level. Prime Minister Peter Fiala’s conservative electoral coalition Spolu (Together) came in second. See also Ivana Trump: Donald Trump bids farewell to his ex-wife for the last time

die rechte Protestpartei pledge (Oath) Former police officer Robert Slagta and it neue Linksbündnis Stacilo! (This is enough). Surprising wins with two seats each. The far-right SPD party – short for Freedom and Direct Democracy in Czech – gained just one seat and lost one.

Slovakia:

die The liberal opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) won a clear victory European elections in Slovakia. Smar, the left-wing populist largest government party, came in second despite big gains compared to 2019. The Third place went to the far-right Republican PartyA.

Sweden:

In contrast to the trend across the EU, left-wing and green parties have gained ground in the Nordic countries and far-right parties have lost support.

In Sweden it became clear Green with 15.7 percent votes A third strong force Aug. It is an increase of 4.2 percentage points compared to 2019. The Left Party also increased by 3.9 points to 10.7 percent. The The anti-immigration party lost to the Sweden Democrats However, according to the post-election survey, it scored 1.4 points and got 13.9 percent of the votes.

Finland:

In Finland, the Socialist Left Alliance won 17.3 percent, an increase of 10.4 percentage points compared to European elections five years ago.

Strong power According to the data, 24.7 percent of the votes were received in Finland The National Coalition Party of Petteri Orbo, the conservative leader of the government. However, the right-wing populist party The Finns, which is in a national alliance with Orbo’s party, won only 7.6 percent of the vote – 6.2 percentage points lower than in 2019.

Denmark:

Denmark had it Socialist People’s Party It got 18.4 percent votes Strong power – 5.2 percentage points higher than 2019. The ruling Social Democrats won only 15.4 percent.

Slovenia

Opposition in Slovenia Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) won the European elections. The group led by right-wing nationalist former prime minister Janez Jansa won 31.3 percent of the vote and won four of the nine Slovenian European Parliament mandates, the state election commission announced after almost 90 percent of the votes were counted.

One that rules Left Liberal Freedom Movement (GS) Prime Minister Robert Gollop won 21.9 percent of the vote and two mandates. The Social Democratic Party (SD), the new Green Party Vesna and the conservative New Slovenia Party (NSi) won one mandate each. See also The European Union begins accession negotiations with Bosnia-Herzegovina

Hungary:

Hungary has it Right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party It has achieved its worst result in European elections to date. It remained the strongest political force in the country with 44.2 percent of the vote, as reported by the Election Commission after counting 85 percent of the vote. But it was the new party that caused the stir Respect and Freedom (Tissa) Orphan challenger Peter Magyar got off to a steady start with 30.1 percent.

According to the Electoral Commission, Fidesz will send 11 MPs to Brussels – instead of the previous 13. Tissa Party of Mahiyar can rely on 7 decrees. Two mandates went to the Social Democratic Party coalition and one to the right-wing extremist party Our Homeland (Mi Hasank).

Belgium:

Belgium follows the European trend and moves further to the right. In the simultaneous parliamentary elections and the European elections Flemish party N-VA, would maintain its status as a strong power and slightly expand, aiming for greater autonomy for the economically stronger region of Flanders. It increased by almost one percent to nearly 17 percent.

The Seriously straight Vlaams Belang Almost 14 percent of the vote came from Flanders – almost two percentage points more than in the last parliamentary election in 2019. The two nationalist parties also performed well in simultaneous European elections, with largely congruent results. National elections. The loser of the election was Prime Minister Alexandre de Croux, who – as is customary in Belgium – announced his resignation after the vote.

With material from AFP and DPA