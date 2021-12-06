Dummy tried to deal with the corona vaccine

Have you been vaccinated without being vaccinated? Someone in Italy tried to do this by extending a rubber hand to the nurse at the time of vaccination.
- In Italy a person wanted to be vaccinated with a rubber hand.
- He was against the vaccine, but the job required certification.
In northern Italy Tried a manVaccine against Govt-19 should be given by fake without actually paying the vaccine. He did not think so For vaccination, But requires corona certification to work. The dentist explained the matter to police, according to a report by courier Della Sera (Sunday). The incident happened Thursday at a vaccination center in the small Piedmontese town of Piello.
A nurse noticed Dummy. The woman later explained to “Courier della Serra”: “When I released his hand, I felt rubbery cold skin and the color was very light.”
“A real scam”
When she heard his other hand, it was the same dummy. after that The woman filed a lawsuit. “We understand this is not a surreal situation, but a real fraud.”
Alberto Sirio, regional head of Piedmont, announced Facebook: This case is no laughing matter because at present the situation is serious. According to him, the person was reported and the health department wanted to report the incident to prosecutors.
