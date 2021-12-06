December 6, 2021

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Dummy tried to deal with the corona vaccine

Arzu 10 mins ago 1 min read

Have you been vaccinated without being vaccinated? Someone in Italy tried to do this by extending a rubber hand to the nurse at the time of vaccination.

Briefly essentials

  • In Italy a person wanted to be vaccinated with a rubber hand.
  • He was against the vaccine, but the job required certification.

In northern Italy Tried a manVaccine against Govt-19 should be given by fake without actually paying the vaccine. He did not think so For vaccination, But requires corona certification to work. The dentist explained the matter to police, according to a report by courier Della Sera (Sunday). The incident happened Thursday at a vaccination center in the small Piedmontese town of Piello.

A nurse noticed Dummy. The woman later explained to “Courier della Serra”: “When I released his hand, I felt rubbery cold skin and the color was very light.”

“A real scam”

When she heard his other hand, it was the same dummy. after that The woman filed a lawsuit. “We understand this is not a surreal situation, but a real fraud.”

Alberto Sirio, regional head of Piedmont, announced Facebook: This case is no laughing matter because at present the situation is serious. According to him, the person was reported and the health department wanted to report the incident to prosecutors.

More on the topic:

Facebook Corona virus

See also  During the surveillance, police mistakenly thought Brian Laundry was his mother

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Punitive action against Lithuania – China wants to “crush Lithuania like a fly”

8 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Mountaineers are allowed to place after finding half of the gems

16 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Queen Mother Beatrix of the Netherlands has been confirmed to have a corona infection

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Dummy tried to deal with the corona vaccine

10 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Punitive action against Lithuania – China wants to “crush Lithuania like a fly”

8 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Mountaineers are allowed to place after finding half of the gems

16 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Queen Mother Beatrix of the Netherlands has been confirmed to have a corona infection

1 day ago Arzu