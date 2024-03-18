Due to eight grams: Leyden has to pay a fine of 400 euros

A supermarket overcharged peaches by 2.4 cents at checkout. Now he has to pay a fine of 400 euros.

A supermarket in Tyrol was fined 400 euros.

At checkout, a fruit net was overcharged by 2.4 cents.

This is due to a mistake made during weighing.

Eating greasy with an official of the Federal Office for Metrology and Surveying is not good: the manager of the Tyrolean store also had this experience. The inspector entered the branch in August 2021 as part of a calibration test purchase.

The officer bought 18-ounce peaches and stored them in a 12-ounce fruit net, which is available for a small additional fee. At the checkout, the saleswoman typed in the weight of tar she had already stored, which was four grams instead of twelve, the “Tiroler Tageszeitung” reports.

400 euro fine or 12 hours in jail

That means peaches were charged eight grams less per weight and fruit 2.4 cents more. The officer realized the lemon had been squeezed and complained. The Imst district administration agreed with him and fined him 400 euros or twelve hours in prison.

But instead of biting the bullet, the company appealed — without success — against what it considered a disproportionately high fine.

The Tyrolean State Administrative Court confirmed the decision. Reason: If necessary, an empty net can be left at the supermarket checkout to deduct the correct weight. "The illegal nature of the administrative violation should not be considered trivial," the court said.

