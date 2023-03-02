Due to Corona: British Government Openly Considers Killing Domestic Cats

Due to Corona The British government seems to be killing domestic cats At the beginning of the corona pandemic, killing all cats was considered. Perhaps the most famous cat in the kingdom reacts to this revelation. Published March 2, 2023, 3:53 am

Larry the royal cat in front of Downing Street – British government building. AFP When the epidemic broke out in 2020, very little was known about the disease in Great Britain. AFP …and therefore considered killing all domestic cats. AFP

British conservative politician James Bethel spoke about the pandemic in an interview.

After him, the British government considered exterminating all domestic cats for a time.

In July 2020, cat owners were warned not to kiss their pets.

in the beginning Corona-epidemic The British government plans to kill all domestic cats. Conservative politician James Bethel told Channel 4 News: “There was actually an idea for a moment that we should ask the public. All cats To be abolished in Britain. Can you imagine what would have happened if we had done that?” When the pandemic broke out in 2020, very little was known about the disease. “There was a moment when we were very unclear about whether animals could transmit the disease.”

July 2020 Cat owners warned

Bethel, a member of the House of Lords, served as Under-Secretary-General for Health in 2020 and 2021 to then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock. According to Britain’s PA news agency, he said there was some evidence for some time to be investigated. According to the Guardian, cat owners were warned in July 2020 not to kiss their pets. A Siamese cat was previously known to be the first animal to contract the disease in the UK. Margaret Hosey, a professor of comparative virology at the University of Glasgow, advised cat owners at the time to “focus on hygiene,” the Guardian reported.

In England, one cat in particular enjoys cult status: Kate Laurie has lived in Downing Street, the seat of government, for more than twelve years as “the best mouse catcher in the United Kingdom.” In its satirical Twitter account poking fun at political events in the cat’s name, a reaction followed immediately Wednesday evening: “It’s hard not to take it personally,” Bethel’s statement said. Killing the cats was considered.

In fact, according to a study published in June 2022, the coronavirus can be transmitted from cats to humans. In August 2021, scientists described a case in Thailand in which a veterinarian contracted the virus. He treated and sneezed a cat that tested positive in Songkhla, southern Thailand. However, scientists insist that the virus is more often transmitted from humans to cats than in the opposite direction. In Denmark, millions of minks were killed during the epidemic due to concerns about the spread of the disease.

(DPA/sys) See comments