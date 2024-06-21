Denied boarding in Mallorca: Tourists are not allowed on the plane – because the neckline is too low

The incident took place in Mallorca. (thumbnail) Andreas Arnold/dpa

A Spanish airline refuses to let a passenger board because her outfit is provocative. It cost the airline 28,000 euros.

An employee thinks the woman’s neckline is too low.

Vueling must pay a fine of 28,000 euros.

A flight between Mallorca and Barcelona in 2019 is still something to talk about years later. An employee of the Spanish airline Wooling refused to board a passenger because he was dressed too daringly.

In particular, the passenger’s body was too low according to the employee’s judgment at that time. That’s why she wasn’t allowed to fly. Despite his protests, the passengers had to be at Palma de Mallorca airport when his flight took off for Barcelona.Mallorca magazine».

Other passengers tried to convince the flight attendant to take the woman on the plane – in vain.

A fine of 28,000 euros

Consumer protection organization Facua reported the case. A year later, the Aviation Safety Commission ruled in favor of the passenger and Fagua. He pursued the argument that Wooling had discriminated against the woman because of her dress. The passenger has not broken any laws and is not dressed offensively.

As a result, Vueling had to pay a fine of 28,000 euros a year after the incident. It is not known whether the passenger received compensation.