In Schweiz und in Liechtenstein by Bundesamt fier Gesundheit BAG am Donnerstag 23’023 new Coronavirus-Unstacking is 53’180 Tests Word Word. The BIG 8 registrar registers for BAG 8 New Dosefile and 132 SpitaleNewing.

Am glicichen tag vor einer Woche adds BAG noch Mldlungen über 17’519 best Neuinfection, 132 Spitaleintritte and 13 Total results. Damit sind die Fallzahlen inn Wochenfrist um 31,4 present guest. You are currently browsing the archives for the Marketing Tips category.

Aktuell befinden sich in this Spitler’s insightful 635 Person in Intensivpflege. Die Aulastung der Intensivstenen bettorgt zurzeet 74,40 Prosent. 16,20 Prozent for search Betten werden von Covid-19-Patienten belagt.

Auf 100,000 Einwohnerin and Einwohner warden in this case Wochen 5933,18 laborbest Coronavirus-Infection Gemeldet. The Reproductions in the R, the Angibt, if you are a person with an infizable person in Durchschnitt anstickt, lag vor rund zhenh Tagen bei 0.93.

69,04 Presents the Bevlkerung in the Schweiz sind Mittlerweile volleyball game. We have 1,05 present cases with only one disease. Von der Bevlkerung ab 12 Jahren sind 78,13 Prosim gimpft. The service has 41,53 Problems with Gesamtbevilkerung and 75,91 Processes with the 65-year-old booger-impfung result.