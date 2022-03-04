March 4, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Das BAG offers 25’131 new Fälle +++ 24,7 Probably hospitalized als in Vorwoche

Arzu 52 mins ago 1 min read

In Schweiz und in Liechtenstein by Bundesamt fier Gesundheit BAG am Donnerstag 23’023 new Coronavirus-Unstacking is 53’180 Tests Word Word. The BIG 8 registrar registers for BAG 8 New Dosefile and 132 SpitaleNewing.

Am glicichen tag vor einer Woche adds BAG noch Mldlungen über 17’519 best Neuinfection, 132 Spitaleintritte and 13 Total results. Damit sind die Fallzahlen inn Wochenfrist um 31,4 present guest. You are currently browsing the archives for the Marketing Tips category.

Aktuell befinden sich in this Spitler’s insightful 635 Person in Intensivpflege. Die Aulastung der Intensivstenen bettorgt zurzeet 74,40 Prosent. 16,20 Prozent for search Betten werden von Covid-19-Patienten belagt.

Auf 100,000 Einwohnerin and Einwohner warden in this case Wochen 5933,18 laborbest Coronavirus-Infection Gemeldet. The Reproductions in the R, the Angibt, if you are a person with an infizable person in Durchschnitt anstickt, lag vor rund zhenh Tagen bei 0.93.

69,04 Presents the Bevlkerung in the Schweiz sind Mittlerweile volleyball game. We have 1,05 present cases with only one disease. Von der Bevlkerung ab 12 Jahren sind 78,13 Prosim gimpft. The service has 41,53 Problems with Gesamtbevilkerung and 75,91 Processes with the 65-year-old booger-impfung result.

See also  Spiegelselfie and Sternfoto - Das James-Webb-Weltraumteleskop schikt erste Photos of All - News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Hunderte deutsche Pannen-Raketen for Ukraine nuts

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Ukraine settzt tdliche Drohnen from Turkei gegen Russen-Konvois e

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Ukraine-Krieg Lisst Raumfahrt-Project abstract

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Das BAG offers 25’131 new Fälle +++ 24,7 Probably hospitalized als in Vorwoche

52 mins ago Arzu
1 min read

Hunderte deutsche Pannen-Raketen for Ukraine nuts

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Ukraine settzt tdliche Drohnen from Turkei gegen Russen-Konvois e

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Ukraine-Krieg Lisst Raumfahrt-Project abstract

1 day ago Arzu